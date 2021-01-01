पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करौली3 घंटे पहले
रविवार को मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। कई दिनों से चटख धूप निकलने से लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली हुई थी। रविवार को कोहरे का असर रहा। सुबह करीब 10 बजे तक घने कोहरे के कारण वाहन चालकों को दिन में भी हैडलाइट जलाकर सफर तय करना पड़ा। दोपहर तक सूर्य भगवान के दर्शन नहीं होने एवं सर्द हवाओं के चलने से लोगों को ठिठुरन का सामना करना पड़ा। कोहरे के कारण दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर संचालित ट्रेनों को धीमी गति से निकाला गया। सर्दी से बचने के लिए जगह-जगह लोग अलाव जलाकर तापते हुए नजर आए। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री रहा। 23 जनवरी को अधिकतम 27 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। ऐसे में न्यूनतम पारा 2 डिग्री लुढ़क गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एमके नायक ने बताया कि सोमवार को पूर्वानुमान के तहत मौसम साफ रहने के साथ सुबह और शाम को मध्यम से घने दर्जे का कोहरा व शीतलहर की संभावना रहेगी। रविवार को कोहरे के कारण सड़कों पर दृष्टया काफी कम थी। इससे वाहनों की रफ्तार थम गई। कई जगह पर जाम लगने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना भी करना पड़ा। हालांकि 10 बजे बाद मौसम साफ होने से लोगों को राहत मिली। मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि विजिबिलिटी कम होने से 80 मीटर दूरी पर पैदल आते लोग और वाहन तक दिखाई नहीं दे रहे थे। चालकों को इस दौरान सावधानी के साथ वाहन चलाना पड़ा।फसल के लिए फायदेमंदमौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ.एमके नायक एवं कृषि अधिकारी मोहनलाल मीना ने बताया कि कोहरा छाने से रात व सुबह के तापमान में गिरावट आती है। इससे रबी फसल की दर बढ़ती है। इसके पूर्व दिन व रात के तापमान में मामूली अंतर रहने से लगाई जा रही फसल का सही अंकुरण नहीं हो पा रहा था।

