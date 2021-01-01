पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आम बजट से महिलाओं में दिखा रोष

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • गृहिणियां बोलीं-सरकार ने बजट में रसोई घर के सामानों पर बढ़ते दाम को लेकर नहीं लगाई लगाम

हिंडौन सिटी कोरोना महामारी के बीच सोमवार को पेश हुए केन्द्रीय बजट से महिलाओं को काफी उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन उन्हें निराशा ही हाथ लगी है। महिलाओं का कहना है कि बजट के बाद महंगाई बढ़ेगी। खाने-पीने के सामानों के दाम में बढ़ोतरी होगी। गृहिणियों का कहना रहा कि सरकार ने बजट में रसोई घर के सामानों पर बढ़ते दाम को लेकर कोई लगाम नहीं लगाई है। ना ही गैस सब्सिडी को लेकर कोई व्यवस्था किया गया। इस तरह से बजट को लेकर महिलाओं की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया रही।रसोई पर नहीं किया कोई फोकस : श्वेता जिंदलगृहिणी श्वेता जिंदल ने बताया कि बेहतर आर्थिक ग्रोथ के लिए बजट में महिला स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा पर हो फोकस करते हुए बजट है। जो कामकाजी महिलाओं के साथ गृहणी महिलाओं के लिए हितकर है। लेकिन महिलाओं की पहचान रसोई पर सरकार ने बजट पर कोई फोकस नहीं किया।महंगाई पर ठोस उपाय नहीं किए: कविता ऐरनगृहिणी कविता ऐरन का कहना रहाकि सरकार ने महंगाई कम करने को लेकर कोई ठोस उपाय नहीं किए। महंगाई के साथ-साथ रसोई की कीमतें लगातार बढ़ रही है, जिसे कम किया जाना चाहिए था। वित्तमंत्री ने महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण के लिए बजट में प्रावधान किया है, लेकिन महिलाओं को जो चाहिए उसपर ध्यान ही नहीं दिया। कोरोना काल में सबकी आमदनी घटी है, जबकि महंगाई बहुत बढ़ गई है।

परिवार का हित महंगाई कमहोने पर है : कमरो देवीगृहिणी कमरो देवी ने बताया महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण पर फोकस करते हुए उनके लिए हर प्लेटफार्म पर काम करने और उनकी सुरक्षा पर पूरा ध्यान देने वाला बजट है। इस लिहाज से तो महिलाओं के लिए बजट हितकर है, लेकिन महिलाएं परिवार से संपूर्ण होती है, ऐसे में पूरे परिवार का हित महंगाई पर लगाम से है। जो इस बजट में नही दिखा।किचन का बजट बिगड़ेगा : मंजू देवीगृहिणी मंजू देवी ने कहा कि रियायती दर पर घर देना सरकार की एक अच्छी पहल है। इसके साथ डेढ लाख रुपये तक के होम लोन को ब्याज मुक्त रखने की स्कीम सरकार द्वारा उठाया गया एक सकारात्मक कदम है। लेकिन मकान बनवाने के लिए कौन व्यक्ति डेढ लाख रुपये का लोन लेता है। महंगाई के चलते किचन का बजट बिगड़ गया है। महंगाई कम करने पर बजट पर ध्यान देना चाहिए था।

