पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवकाश को यथावत रखने की मांग:सरकार दीपावली व शीतकालीन अवकाश को यथावत रखे

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खेड़ला राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम ने दीपावली और शीतकालीन अवकाश को यथावत रखने की मांग की है। इसके लिए संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और निदेशक प्राशि /माशि विभाग बीकानेर को पत्र लिखा है। संघ ने सरकार से जल्द ही नवम्बर और दिसम्बर माह का शिविरा कैलेन्डर जारी करने की भी मांग की है। पत्र में सीएम को बताया कि राज्य सरकार से अपेक्षा है कि वे लोग मार्च से कोविड 19 मै अपनी डयूटी कोरोना वॉरियर्स के रूप में दी है। जुलाई से विद्यालयों में अपनी ड्यूटी भी दे रहे है। दीपावली वर्ष भर में मनाया जाने वाला एकमात्र त्योहार है। जिसमें हजारों शिक्षक ओर महिला शिक्षक ओर प्रधानाचार्य अपने मूल निवास स्थान से दूर अकेले नौकरी कर रहे है। उनके परिवार जन उनसे सैकड़ों किलोमीटर दूर बैठे है। ऐसे में एकमात्र दीपावली पर आने वाली छुट्टी में ही अपने घर जा सकते है।हालांकि कोरोना के कारण प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा के विद्यालयों को खोलने की राज्य सरकार की कोई मंशा नही है। ऐसे में उन शिक्षकों के दीपावली और शीतकालीन अवकाश में कटौती करना कोढ़ में खाज के रुप में साबित हो रहा है । आगे स्थिति सुधरने पर ग्रीष्मकालीन छुट्टियों में कटौती करना ठीक रहेगा। जब बच्चे स्कूल ही नहीं आ रहे है तो अवकाश में कटौती करना शिक्षकों के साथ सरासर अन्याय है। रामदयाल अलूदा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष माशि राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (सियाराम )ने बताया की दीपावली पर 3-4 दिनों का अवकाश रखने की जो मंशा शिक्षा विभाग कर रहा है। वो ऊंट के मुहं में जीरा वाली बात साबित हो रही है। बाड़मेर,जैसलमेर, जालोर, गंगानगर जिलो से अलवर,भरतपुर, झूंझुनू ,करौली, सवाई माधोपुर,धौलपुर आदि के शिक्षकों को 2-3 दिन का समय तो आने जाने में ही लग जाऐगा। ऐसे में दीपावली पर केवल घर जाकर, हाथ लगाकर वापस नही आना है ।सरकार शिक्षकों की दीपावली की छुट्टियों में किसी प्रकार की कटौती नही करे। हर वर्ष की भांति छुट्टियां की जावे। जिससे सैकड़ों किलोमीटर दूर बैठे शिक्षक अपने परिजनों के बीच रह सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें