एंटीविजन टीम:किराना व्यवसायी की दुकान का रिकॉर्ड तलब, स्टॉक जांचा

हिंडौन सिटी36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भरतपुर की एंटी विजन टीम की हिंडौन में कार्रवाई

भरतपुर वाणिज्य कर विभाग की एंटीविजन टीम ने शुक्रवार को हिंडौन में जांच कार्रवाई की। एंटीविजन टीम के हिंडौन आने की सूचना मिलने पर थोक व्यापारियों में खलबली मच गई। व्यापारी फोन के माध्यम से एक-दूसरे से एंटीविजन टीम की लोकेशन की जानकारी पूछते रहे। एंटीविजन की टीम ने शहर के 6 नंबर बिजली ग्रिड के सामने एक किराना व्यवसायी के यहां जांच कार्रवाई करते हुए रिकॉर्ड तलब किया और देर शाम तक स्टॉक एवं बिल-बाउचरों की जांच पड़ताल चलती रही। टीम के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जांच मिलान करने के बाद ही कोई कमी पाए जाने पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जा सकेगी। भरतपुर एंटीविजन के सहायक कमिश्नर डाॅ. विद्या सागर शर्मा एवं मदन मोहन मीणा ने बताया कि त्योहारों को देखते हुए प्रदेश में एंटी विजन विभाग की ओर से जांच की जा रही है। इसी के तहत शहर के 6 नंबर विद्युत ग्रिड के सामने फर्म घनश्याम दास एंड ब्रदर्स के यहां जांच कार्रवाई की गई। जिसमें किराना व्यवसायी के प्रतिष्ठान पर और उसके गोदाम पर मिले स्टाक की जांच की। रिकार्ड तलब कर स्टाक का रिकार्ड से मिलान का काम किया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू हुई यह कार्रवाई देर शाम तक जारी रही। एंटीविजन टीम के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रिकार्ड को जब्त कर लिया है और स्टाक की जांच कर ली गई है। जिनके मिलान का काम किया जा रहा है। अगर इन में कोई अंतर मिलता है तो उसके बाद फर्म के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शहर में एंटी विजन की टीम की सूचना की व्यापारियों को भनक लगते ही हड़कंप मच गया। कई व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर दिए। विशेषकर थोक व्यापारियों को दिनभर इस टीम की लोकेशन की सूचना लेते हुए देखा गया।

