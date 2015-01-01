पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के दिशा निर्देश:दीवाली से पूर्व शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के दिए दिशा निर्देश

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में साप्ताहिक समीक्षा व समन्वय समिति की बैठक का आयोजन

कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में सोमवार को साप्ताहिक समीक्षा व समन्वय समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई।बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को दीपावली के त्योहार पर शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के निर्देश दिए।उन्होंने कहा कि सोमवार से ही सफाई व्यवस्था पर पूर्ण निगरानी रखते हुए नियमित रूप से निरीक्षण करते हुए सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त रखें। जिससे कि करौली निवासियों को दीपावली त्योहार पर शहर पूर्ण रूप से स्वच्छ लगे। इसके लिए आवश्यक है कि समय - समय पर कचरे को उठाते रहें। उन्होंने कहा कि खनिज, श्रम एवं चिकित्सा विभाग समन्वय स्थापित कर सिलिकोसिस के बकाया प्रकरणों का प्राथमिकता के साथ निस्तारण करवाना सुनिश्चित करेें। जिससे लाभार्थी को समय पर ही योजना का लाभ मिल सके।वन विभाग के अधिकारी को जिले में चल रही अवैध आरा मशीनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने, विद्युत निगम के अधिकारी को स्कूलों में बकाया विद्युत कनेक्शनों को शीघ्र ही करवाने, पीएचईडी के अधिकारी को जिले में पेयजल की व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से सुनिश्चित रखने व चल रही योजनाओं को समय पर पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।उन्हांेने मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को कोरोना के अधिक से अधिक सैंपल लेने, मौसमी बीमारियों के संबंध में विशेष सतर्कता बरतने व दवाओं की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था रखने, राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल पर दर्ज बकाया प्रकरणों का भी प्राथमिकता के साथ निस्तारण करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने पालनहार योजना के तहत किसी भी प्रकार की पेंडेंसी नहीं रहे इसके लिए आवेदन आने के पश्चात ही योजना लाभ दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए।इस अवसर पर एसडीएम देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार, उद्यान विभाग के सहायक निदेशक रामलाल जाट,डीईओं भरतलाल मीना कोषाधिकारी भरतलाल मीना, पीएचईडी रामनिवास मीना, एसीपी विनोद मीना व सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी धर्मेंद्र मीना आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें