आंदोलन की चेतावनी:गुर्जर अटल; सरकार का प्रस्ताव ठुकराया, वार्ता के लिए जयपुर जाने से किया इनकार

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार से वार्ता का प्रस्ताव लेकर कर्नल बैसला के घर पहुंचे थे करौली कलेक्टर, गुर्जर नेताओं ने कहा- अब सरकार के पास 2 दिन का समय, नहीं तो 1 को आंदोलन

हिंडौन सिटी गुर्जरों के एक नवंबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी को देखते हुए सरकार की ओर से गुर्जर नेताओं से वार्ता के प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। सरकार ने गुर्जर नेताओं से वार्ता के लिए जयपुर में एक कमेटी बनाई थी। इस कमेटी में शामिल अधिकारियों के साथ गुरुवार को गुर्जर नेताओं की वार्ता होनी थी, लेकिन गुर्जर नेताओं ने जयपुर जाने से इनकार कर दिया। उनका कहना था कि जो भी बात करनी है, वह यहीं करेंगे। सरकार से वार्ता का प्रस्ताव लेकर गुरुवार को करौली कलेक्टर भी बैसला के घर पहुंचे थे। कर्नल बैसला के पुत्र विजय बैसला ने बताया कि वे किसी भी वार्ता के लिए जयपुर नहीं जाएंगे। उन्हें सरकार की मंशा सही नहीं लग रही। कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए आईएएस नीरज के. पवन ने बताया कि वे अस्पताल में भर्ती है। गुरुवार को गुर्जर नेता वार्ता के लिए जयपुर नहीं आए। गुर्जर नेताओं का कहना है कि सरकार के पास दो दिन का समय है, यदि मांगें पूरी नहीं हुई तो आंदोलन तय है। राज्य सरकार ने कहा है कि सभी मांगों का निस्तारण बातचीत से ही संभव होगा। सरकार ने गुर्जर नेताओं को वार्ता के लिए जयपुर आने का न्योता दिया है, लेकिन गुर्जर इस अनुरोध को पहले भी ठुकरा चुके हैं।

सरकार की अपील : ध्यान दें गुर्जरइस समय प्रदेश कोरोना महामारी के दौर से गुजर रहा है और कई परिवारों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया भी है। कोरोना काल में इस महामारी से आमजन की जीवन रक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है एवं राज्य सरकार सभी समुदायों के सहयोग से इसके लिए अथक प्रयास कर रही है। सरकार की ओर से वार्ता के द्वार हमेशा खुले हैं। सभी मांगों को वार्ता से ही सुलझाया जा सकता है। ऐसी कोई मांग नहीं है, जिसके लिए आंदोलन करना पड़े। सरकार वार्ता के लिए तैयार है। जो भी समाधान होगा वह बातचीत से संभव है।

सरकार ने कहा- कानून के दायरे में हरसंभव प्रयास

सरकार ने गुर्जरों को एमबीसी आरक्षण मसले को लेकर किए गए कार्यों, प्रयासों, मांगों को लेकर बरती जा रही संवेदनशीलता व समाज को दिए गए लाभ के बारे में बताया। साथ ही कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए गुर्जर समाज के लोगों से आंदोलन, महापंचायत नहीं करने का आग्रह किया है। सरकार की ओर सेे उल्लेख किया है कि सरकार ने अति पिछड़ा वर्ग समुदाय के वाजिब हकों के लिए सदैव संवेदनशीलता के साथ प्रयास किए हैं और कानून के दायरे में हरसंभव प्रयास करते रहेंगे। 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण से संबंधित नोटिफिकेशन को संविधान की नौंवी अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए भी राज्य सरकार की ओर से 22-2-2019 एवं 21-10-2020 को केंद्र सरकार से आग्रह किया है। वर्ष 2020-2021 में देवनारायण आवासीय विद्यालय निर्माण के लिए 30 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। 10 नवीन देवनारायण विद्यालय में से 5 का निर्माण प्रगति पर है, साथ ही योजना में इस वर्ष 4 आवासीय विद्यालयों के लिए भूमि आवंटन भी किया जा चुका है। वर्तमान सरकार ने 22 माह के कार्यकाल में अति पिछड़ा वर्ग को 2491 नियुक्तियां दी है तथा 1356 पद प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में इस वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित किए गए हैं। देवनारायण उत्तर मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति योजना के तहत पात्रता अनुसार छात्रवृत्ति स्वीकृत की जा रही है।

जगह-जगह पंचायत, पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का आह्वान

हिंडौन (ग्रामीण) | आरक्षण मसले के निस्तारण सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर एक नवंबर को प्रस्तावित गुर्जर आंदोलन को देखते हुए कर्नल बैसला के पुत्र जगह-जगह पंचायत कर पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का आह्वान कर रहे हैं। गुरुवार को आभानेरी में गुर्जर समाज के प्रमुख लोगों से बैठक कर चर्चा की गई। जिसमें समाज के लोगों ने कहा कि कर्नल बैसला के इशारे पर हाइवे जाम करने में देर नहीं करेंगे। आरक्षण आंदोलन संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला के पुत्र विजय बैसला ने पंच पटेलों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार गुर्जरों को एमबीसी कोटे में दिए गए पांच प्रतिशत आरक्षण का पूरा लाभ नहीं दे पा रही है। साथ ही बैक लॉग की नौकरियां देने व एमबीसी कोटे से नियुक्त कर्मचारियों को स्थायी करने जैसी विभिन्न मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। पंचायत में विजय बैसला, हरदेव पावटा, जीतू तंवर, महावीर गुर्जर, चरण बैसला, जय सिंह मानोता, नाथू सरपंच, गिर्राज पहलवान, हुकम चाड, कानसिंह सोडाला, लाला राम आभानेरी, रतन झोपड़ी, हरि सिंह पिलवाल, विजय सिंह सोडाला, रामधन पूर्व जिलापरिषद सदस्य, शिवलाल महाना, सुभाष सोडाला सहित सैकड़ों लोग उपस्थित रहे।महमदपुर | आगामी एक नवंबर से प्रस्तावित गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर गुर्जर समाज की ओर से इलाके में तैयारियां जोरों पर है। हरदेव पावटा एवं विजय बैंसला ने तैयारियां का गुरुवार को इलाके के गांवों में दौरा कर जायजा लिया। गुर्जर नेताओं की तैयारियों को लेकर पुलिस-प्रशासन लगातार इन पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

