आरक्षण की मांग:गुर्जरों ने अभी नहीं छोड़ा रेलवे ट्रैक, जयपुर से बैसला के आने का इंतजार

करौली24 मिनट पहले
  •

बैकलॉग भर्तियों सहित एमबीसी आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर 11 दिनों से पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा कर आंदोलन कर रहे गुर्जरों का 11 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल बुधवार को कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला के नेतृत्व में जयपुर पहुंचा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में कर्नल के पुत्र विजय बैसला भी शामिल थे। जयपुर में हुई वार्ता में सरकार ने गुर्जरों की सभी मांगें मान ली। रेलवे ट्रैक पर जमें आंदोलनकारियों के अनुसार अभी वे ट्रैक पर ही रहेंगे, बैसला के यहां आकर सरकार से हुई वार्ता के बारे में बताने के बाद ही आंदोलन खत्म करेंगे।जयपुर रवानगी से पहले कर्नल बैसला ने सकारात्मक वार्ता की संभावना जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि वे भी नहीं चाहते हैं कि गुर्जर समाज की वजह से प्रदेशभर के लोग परेशान हों, लेकिन सरकार को गुर्जरों की मांगों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण क्षेत्र में 13 दिनों से इंटरनेट सेवा भी बंद होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। करौली, भरतपुर, सवाईमाधोपुर सहित 5 जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद है।बैकलॉग भर्तियां सहित 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर एक नवंबर से बयाना के पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा जमाए बैठे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों ने सरकार से वार्ता कर मामले का हल निकालने का एक प्रयास करते हुए सरकार के बुलावे पर 11 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल जयपुर के लिए रवाना होने का निर्णय लिया। गुर्जर समाज का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल व जिला कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग बुधवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला के वर्धमान नगर आवास पर पहुंचे। जहां कुछ देर चर्चा करने के बाद कर्नल बैसला समाज के लोगों से चर्चा करने के लिए पीलूपुरा पहुंचे उसके बाद जयपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

