एएचडी शिविर का आयोजन:किशोर-किशोरियों को दी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी

करौली8 मिनट पहले
सपोटरा चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के राष्ट्रीय किशोर-किशोरी स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत ग्राम पंचायत बाजना के आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र पर एएचडी शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें किशोर-किशोरियों को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी दी गई।परामर्शदाता नीरज शर्मा,ब्लॉक हैल्थ सुपरवाइजर कुलदीप उपाध्याय व एएनएम पूजा वर्मा ने वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने,सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने पर जोर देते हुए मास्क व सेनेटाईजरों का वितरण किया गया। दूसरी ओर किशोरावस्था में होने वाले शारीरिक व मानसिक बदलावों की जानकारी देकर स्वच्छता, मानसिक स्वास्थ्य,नशे से बचाव आदि की जानकारी देकर किशोरियों का वजन व लंबाई के साथ हीमोग्लोबिन की जांच की गई। तत्पश्चात प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कर विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत किया गया।

