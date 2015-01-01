पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मृतक महिला:मंदिर के सामने की भूमि में शव दफनाने पर हिन्दूवादी संगठनों ने जताया विरोध

हिंडौन सिटी36 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस-प्रशासन ने समझाइश कर मामला शांत कराया

शहर की सीताबाड़ी स्थित हनुमान मंदिर के सामने भूमि पर शुक्रवार को मृतक महिला का शव दफनाने को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति हो गई। हिन्दूवादी संगठनों ने विरोध करते हुए शव को दफनाने से रोक दिया। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। जिन्होंने दोनों पक्षों से समझाइश करते हुए मामला शांत कराया।

इसके बाद ही मृतक महिला के शव को दफनाया जा सका। तहसीलदार रामकरण मीना ने बताया कि शाहगंज के तुलसीपुरा की असगरी(55) पत्नी जुम्मा की मृत्यु होने त के बाद समाज के लोग उसके शव को दफनाने के लिए सीतामढ़ी हनुमान मंदिर के पास खाली पड़ी भूमि में ले जा रहे थे। यह भूमि 1995 के राजस्व रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार वक्फ बोर्ड के नाम दर्ज है। इस भूमि को कब्रिस्तान के लिए आवंटित कर दिया। जिसका हिंदूवादी संगठन शुरु से ही विरोध जता रहे हैं। हिंदूवादी संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता व आसपास के लोगों ने विरोध करते हुए बताया कि इस जमीन पर पूर्वजों के जमाने से देवताओं के चबूतरा बने हुए हैं। जो सिवायचक जमीन व नाला सपाट की जमीन के सहारे है। जिसमें हजारों वर्ष पूर्व का सीताबाड़ी की बगीची व मंदिर महादेव जी का हनुमान जी का प्राचीन मंदिर बने हुए हैं। इनमें हिंदू आस्था जुड़ी हुई है। रोजाना लोग यहां मंदिरों में दर्शन करने पहुंचते हैं। यहां विभिन्न प्रकार के आयोजन भी होते हैं। उन्होंने इस मामले को लेकर मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी राजस्थान वक्फ बोर्ड मुस्लिम समाज के नाम पत्र भेजकर लिखा है कि यह क्षेत्र हिंदुओं की आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ है। प्रत्येक प्रदोष माह में दो बार सैकड़ों आदमी मंदिर में भजन-कीर्तन और जागरण करने पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में मंदिर के सामने की भूमि को कब्रिस्तान के लिए आवंटित करने से हिंदू धर्म के आस्था आहत होगी। शव दफनाने से रोकने की सूचना पर कोतवाली थानाप्रभारी हेमेन्द्र चौधरी, नगर नियोजक विनोद शर्मा, गिरदावर रामनिवास, हल्का पटवारी प्रेम सिंह, खेम सिंह मौके पसर पहुंचे। जिन्होंने समझाइश कर लोगों को शांत किया। रास्ते में पड़े पत्थरों को जेसीबी से हटवाया गया। इसके बाद ही मृतक महिला के शव को दफनाया जा सका। गौरतलब है कि 3 माह पूर्व एक वृद्ध की मौत के बाद भी हिंदूवादी संगठनों की ओर से उसे दफनाने का विरोध किया गया था। उस समय भी प्रशासन ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को दफनवाया था।

