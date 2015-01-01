पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुक्रिया हजारों हाथों का:मुझे हाथ गंवाने का गम नहीं...शुक्रिया हजारों हाथों का, जिन्होंने बचाई जिंदगी

करौली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयपुर के एसएमएस में भर्ती घायल लख्खो देवी से वीडियो काॅल पर भास्कर ने की बात, मिट्टी खोदते समय चट्टान के नीचे दबने से दोनों हाथ कुचल गए थे

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके ना कोय। यह कहावत करौली जिले के करणपुर के अरोरा निवासी लख्खो देवी (42) पर चरितार्थ हो रही है। सोमवार को लख्खो देवी अपने घर की लिपाई करने के लिए अरोरा के हनुमान मंदिर के पास पहाड़ी के नीचे मिट्टी खोदने गई थी। खुदाई करते समय महिला सैकड़ों टन वजनी चट्टान के नीचे दब गई थी। इससे उसके दोनों हाथ चट्‌टान के नीचे दबने से बुरी तरह कुचल गए थे।ग्रामीणों ने दो घंटे के अथक प्रयास से महिला को चट्टान के नीचे से जिंदा निकाला। गंभीर घायल महिला को इलाज के लिए करौली ले जाया गया, लेकिन उसकी हालत देखते हुए उसे जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। महिला का जयपुर एसएमएस अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है। उसका बाया हाथ चकनाचूर होने से चिकित्सकों ने कोहनी से नीचे काट दिया। दूसरे हाथ को सुरक्षित बचाने का चिकित्सक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। दोनों ही हाथों पर पट्टी बंधी हुई है।मंगलवार को महिला ने एसएमएस अस्पताल से मोबाइल वीडियो काॅल पर भास्कर प्रतिनिधि से बात करते हुए कहा- ‘मुझे हाथ कटने का डर नहीं मैं जिंदा तो हूं। शुक्रिया उन सैकड़ों लोगों का, जिनकी मदद से मैं जिंदा बच गई। उनकी दुआ मेरे साथ है। मैं और मेरा परिवार धन्य है कि हम ऐसे मददगार लोगों के बीच रह रहे हैं।

चश्मदीद बोले : मंजर ऐसा था कि रातभर हमें नींद नहीं आई

अरोरा की लख्खो देवी के साथ घर की लिपाई के लिए मिट्टी लेने गई प्रत्यक्षदर्शी रूबी देवी व गीता देवी ने आंखों देखी कहानी बयां करते हुए बताया कि लख्खो देवी हमारे साथ ही दो गज की दूरी पर ही मिट्टी खोद रही थी। इसी दौरान लख्खो देवी के हाथों पर पत्थर की चट्टान आ गिरी। माजरा देख हमने बचाने के लिए शोर मचाया। रूबी ने बताया कि लख्खों को मैंने और गीता ने खींचकर निकालने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उसके दोनों हाथ पत्थर के नीचे दबे हुए थे। हमने आसपास के लोगों को मदद के लिए आवाज लगाई तो सैकड़ों लोग आ गए। मंजर ऐसा था कि हमें रातभर नींद नहीं आई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी टोले मीना ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही ग्रामीणों की मदद से चट्टान को ऊंचा कर महिला को दो घंटे में निकाल लिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें