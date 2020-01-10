पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सनसनी - चोरी:परिवार नींद में, चोरों ने कमरों को बाहर से बंद किया, 6 लाख के जेवर व नकदी पार

करौली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डिकौली कलां के थूमा गांव में रात को तीन भाइयों व पड़ोसी के घर चोरी

ग्राम पंचायत डिकौली कलां के थूमा गांव में चोर गिरोह ने रविवार रात कमरों में सो रहे परिजनों की बाहर से कुंडी बंद कर चार मकानों के ताले तोड़ लाखों रुपए के आभूषण और हजारों की नगदी चोरी को अंजाम दिया। थाना क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में चोर गिरोह द्वारा पिछले 1 सप्ताह से लगातार चोरी की चार बड़ी घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है। रविवार रात फिर से चोर गिरोह ने थाना क्षेत्र के थूमा गांव में चार मकानों में लाखों रुपए के सोने-चांदी के आभूषण व हजारों की नगदी चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। थूमा गांव के पीड़ित पक्ष तीन भाई भागीरथ मीणा, धर्म सिंह मीणा नरसी मीणा एवं पड़ोसी ऋषि मीणा सहित के मकानों के कमरों के ताले तोड़ चोरी की। पीड़ित ने केस दर्ज कराया। पुलिस जांच में जुटी है।

सुबह उठने पर घटना का पता चला, फोन से छोटे भाई को बोलकर खुलवाएं गेट

इस प्रकार दिया घटना को अंजाम : पीड़ित पक्ष ने बताया कि सुबह 4 बजे के लगभग भागीरथ की पत्नी रामा बाई बाथरूम जाने के लिए जागी और अंदर से किवाड़ खोलने की कोशिश की, लेकिन बाहर से बंद होने के कारण नहीं खुल पाया काफी चिल्लाने की आवाज के बाद उसने अपने पति को केरल फोन कर कुंडी बंद होने की बात बताई। तब केरल से उसने अपने छोटे भाई को फोन किया। वह वहां पहुंचा तो जिन-जिन कमरों में परिजन सो रहे थे। उन सभी कमरों के बाहर से किवाड़ों की कुंडी बंद थी और मकानों के कमरों के ताले टूटे व बक्से खुले थे। इस पर उन्होंने परिजनों को कमरों से बाहर निकाला और समानों की तलाश की तो आभूषण व नकदी गायब थे। सुबह जब देखा तो मकानों के आसपास लगे बिजली के बल्ब भी गायब थे।

चारों घरों से लाखों का माल पार किया धर्मराज मीणा ने बताया कि चोरों ने एक सोने का हार, सोने का पैंडल, चांदी की कुनकती, 1 जोड़ी चांदी की पायजेब, 1 जोड़ी चांदी की साठ, 20 चांदी के सिक्के 15 हजार की नगदी। भागीरथ के मकान से एक सोने का पेंडल, चांदी के 20 सिक्के, एक जोड़ी चांदी की पायजेब ,एक चांदी की कुनकती और 15 हजार की नगदी, तीसरे भाई नरसी मीणा के घर से एक पैंडल सोने का, एक जोड़ी चांदी की साठ, एक कुंनकती चांदी की, 20 सिक्के चांदी के और 10 हजार रुपए की नगदी पार कर ले गए। इसी के साथ ही पड़ोसी ऋषि राज मीणा के घर से 50 हजार की नगदी व एक सोने का पैंडल व एक चांदी की कुनकती ले गए। फसल की कटाई के पैसे देने के लिए किसी से लाए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि अब फसल कटाई का समय चल रहा है मजदूरी देने के लिए किसी से उधार लाकर रखे हुए थे। इस प्रकार से चारों पीड़ित लोगों के घरों 6 लाख रुपए के लगभग के सोने चांदी के आभूषण व 85, हजार की नगदी चोरी होना प्राथमिकी में दर्ज करवाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव के बैरवा मोहल्ले में चोरी के लिए रात दो बजे गए, लेकिन घर में जाग होने के कारण चोर भाग गए। और उन्होंने यहां तीन भाइयों सहित पड़ौसी के घरों में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें