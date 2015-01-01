पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की सरकार:प्रशिक्षण के नाम पर बाड़ाबंदी के लिए कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशियों को सवाई माधोपुर और भाजपा ने श्रीमहावीरजी व जयपुर भेजा

करौली42 मिनट पहले
करौली| कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी व निर्दलीयों की प्रशिक्षण के लिए बाड़ाबंदी से पूर्व अपने निवास पर रणनीति बनाने में जुटे करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह।
  • करौली-हिंडौन नगरपरिषद व टोडाभीम नगरपालिका में हुए चुनावों की मतगणना आज
  • भितरघात का डर: दोनों पार्टियों ने अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों को लिया कब्जे में, खेमा बदलकर समीकरण बिगाड़ सकते हैं पार्टी के प्रत्याशी

निकाय चुनाव के परिणाम घोषित होने से पहले ही भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने संभावित जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों की प्रशिक्षण के नाम पर बाडा़बंदी शुरू कर दी है। दोनों ही दलों की किंगमेकर्स टीम ने करौली में स्पष्ट बहुमत से बोर्ड बनाने का दावा किया है। वहीं चेयरमैन पद के दावेदारों ने पार्टी के शीर्ष नेताओं के निर्देशन में रणनीति के तहत पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के अलावा कई निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को भी अपने पाले में लाने के लिए पूरा दमखम लगा दिया।

कांग्रेस की ओर से करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह कटकड़ ने अपने आवास से और भाजपा के प्रांतीय प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम व जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने करौली के होटल प्रकाश व श्रीमहावीरजी के सिद्धार्थ रिसोर्ट से अलग-अलग गाडियों में 50-50 जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को बैठाकर प्रशिक्षण के लिए सवाईमाधोपुर व जयपुर के होटलों में बाडा़बंदी के लिए भेज दिया है। बहरहाल, रविवार को मतगणना के बाद ही बहुमत की स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी। दरअसल, निकाय चुनाव में इस बार कांग्रेस में संगठनात्मक रूप से करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह पर दारोमदार है।

करौली; कांग्रेस का 30 व भाजपा का 26-30 सीटें जीतने का दावा

पार्टी स्तर पर वार्डवार सर्वे व फीडबैक के अनुसार कांग्रेस की ओर से करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह ने चुनावी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए 30 सीटों से ज्यादा जीतने का दावा किया तो भाजपा के प्रभारी शत्रुघ्न गौतम, जिला अध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया उपाध्याय अशोक सिंह धाबाई, जिला महामंत्री धीरेंद्र बैंसला ने 26 से 30 सीटें जीतने की बात कही है।

दोनों ही दलों की ओर से करौली में स्पष्ट बहुमत के साथ बोर्ड बनाने का संकल्प दोहराते हुए संभावित जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों की बाडाबंदी भी शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेस ने पार्टी के 50 व अन्य निर्दलीयों सहित कुल 60 संभावित जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों का आंकडा बताया है।

जबकि, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री धीरेंद्र बैंसला ने 26 से 30 सीटों के बीच जीतने का दावा करते हुए संभावित जिताऊ निर्दलियों को भी अपने पाले में करने की कोशिश को सफल बताया है। उन्होंने पार्टी के 36 व 7 निर्दलीयों सहित बाडाबंदी से पूर्व प्रशिक्षण में 50 का आंकडा जुटाने की बात भी कही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि करौली निकाय के 55 वार्डों में से कांग्रेस के 53 और भाजपा के 51 उम्मीदवारों ने पार्षदी का चुनाव लड़ा है।

अभी दोनों पार्टी नगर परिषद सभापति का प्रत्याशी तय नहीं कर पा रही है। नगर परिषद सभापति का ताज भले ही 20 दिसंबर को पहनाया जाएगा लेकिन भाजपा और कांग्रेस पार्टी दोनों ही संभावित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के सहारे सभापति बनाने का जोड़-तोड़ कर रही हैं लेकिन दोनों पार्टियों में भीतरघात होने की आशंका को भी देखते हुए अपनी-अपनी पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों पर पूरी पकड़ बनाए हुए हैं।

भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस पार्टी के रणनीतिकार नगर परिषद सभापति जातिगत समीकरणों को साधते हुए जातियों का गठबंधन करने की भी कोशिश कर रहे हैं ।किसी एक जाति को सभापति का प्रत्याशी बनाने की प्रयास कर रहे हैं तो दूसरी जाति उपसभापति का पद देने के लिए उस जाति के पार्षदों को अपनी ओर मोड़ने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

