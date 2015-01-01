पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:विवाह स्थलों पर अतिथियों के नियंत्रण के लिए मैरिज होम संचालकों को दिए निर्देश

करौली9 मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर विवाह स्थलों पर आने वाले अतिथियों के नियंत्रण के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने उपखंड के विवाह स्थल संचालकों की बैठक लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करने व अन्य आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।एसडीएम देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने बताया कि संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि हैं कि विवाह स्थलों पर होने वाले विवाह समारोह में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित 100 से अधिक मेहमान नहीं होने चाहिए। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना सुनिश्चित हो, फेस मास्क का प्रयोग तथा नो मास्क नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना, पर्याप्त संख्या में हैंड सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था उपलब्ध होना चाहिए। समारोह स्थल काे बार-बार सैनिटाइजर करने की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। इसमें से किसी भी आदेश की अवहेलना करने पर राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत दंडात्मक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही आयोजन की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराया जाना आवश्यक होगा। इस मौके पर कैलादेवी उप पुलिस अधीक्षक महावीर सिंह, विकास अधिकारी मदनलाल बैरवा, नायब तहसीलदार प्रवीन कुमार गुप्ता, आयुक्त डीपी शर्मा, मैरिज होम संचालक सुनील गुप्ता, मिलाप चंद जैन, महेश चंद गर्ग, अंकित गोयल, अमित कुमार, जयसिंह लोधा, नानकराम लोधा, जयसिंह लोधा, अनिल कुमार जिंदल, लल्हा खान, दीनदयाल शर्मा, धर्मेंद्र सिंह जादौन, पवन जडिया आदि उपस्थित थे।

