आंदोलन का असर:जनजीवन बेपटरी, ट्रैक पर गूंजे रसिया गीत, गांवों से हो रही खाने की ब्यवस्था

करौली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रेनें और रोडवेज बसें बंद, इंटरनेट सेवा ठप, छात्रों की पढ़ाई चौपट
  • आंदोलन के तीसरे दिन ट्रैक पर भीड़ ज्यादा थी, मनोरंजन के लिए पटरियों पर ही गूंजी गीतों की धुन

सूरौठ मोस्ट बैकवर्ड कास्ट यानी एमबीसी की भर्तियों सहित 6 सूत्रीय मांगों के लिए गुर्जरों का आंदोलन मंगलवार को तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। मंगलवार को भी पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर जमे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों की दिन की शुरुआत चाय नाश्ता से हुई। आंदोलनकारियों के लिए आसपास के गांवों से खाना और बिस्तर आदि का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। रात में सर्दी से बचने के लिए गुर्जर ट्रैक पर ही अलाव जला रहे हैं। आसपास के गांवों से रजाई-कंबल आदि मंगाए गए हैं। आंदोलनकारियों के लिए ग्रामीणों की ओर से भोजन-नाश्ते की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। मंगलवार को गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों की संख्या में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा इजाफा दिखाई दिया और लोगों ने रसिया गीतों का आनंद लिया। गुर्जर आंदोलन और समाज के लोगों के पटरियों पर बैठने से आमजन जीवन बेपटरी हो गया है। प्रदेश के कई जिलों पर इसका सीधा प्रभाव देखने को मिल रहा है। रेल यातायात और सड़क मार्ग अवरूद्ध है। गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष और आंदोलन के नेतृत्व कर रहे गुर्जर नेता कर्नल किरोड़ी ने कहा कि मौजूदा हालातों को देखते हुए ट्रैक के अलावा अन्य स्थान पर जाकर भी बातचीत करने के लिए तैयार है। इस बार आंदोलन की कमान संभाल रहे कर्नल बैसला के पुत्र विजय बैसला आंदोलनकारियों के साथ हैं। इस बार गुर्जर समाज दो गुट में बंट गया है। एक किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला और दूसरा हिम्मत सिंह गुट। कर्नल बैसला दूसरे गुट के सवाल पर कोई बात नहीं करना चाहते हैं।

हिंडौन आए दूसरे गुर्जर गुट को नहीं मिल कर्नल बैसला, बिना वार्ता लौटे

पीलूपुरा ट्रैक पर कब्जा जमाए बैठे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों को हटाने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को नहरा क्षेत्र के 80 गांवों के पंच-पटेल हिंडौन आए, लेकिन बैसला के घर पर नहीं मिलने पर वापस लौटना पड़ा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में वे लोग भी शामिल थे जो सरकार के साथ समझौता कर वापस लौटे थे और सहमति जताते हुए आंदोलन नहीं करने की मांग की थी। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल अतर सिंह ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को सरकार के साथ 41 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल जयपुर वार्ता के लिए गया और उस दौरान वार्ता कर गुर्जरों की विभिन्न मांगों पर समझौता हो गया। इसके बावजूद कर्नल बैसला आंदोलन शुरू करते ट्रैक जाम कर दिया।

कर्नल बैसला ने जताया खेद एक नवंबर से प्रदेश में चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन से आमजन को होने वाली परेशानी को लेकर कर्नल किरोड़ी बैसला ने खेद जताया है। बैसला ने कहा कि आम जनता को भी सरकार पर दबाव बनाना चाहिए, ताकि इस मुद्दे का हल निकल सके। दो साल से समाज को सिर्फ आश्वासन मिल रहा है, लिहाजा मजबूरी में हमें यह रास्ता अपनाना पड़ा है।
मांगें नहीं मानी तो आंदोलन तेज गुर्जर नेता विजय सिंह बैसला ने कहा कि उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी गई तो आंदोलन उग्र हो सकता है। उन्होंने इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने से बच्चों की पढ़ाई खराब होने एवं अन्य कामकाज ठप होने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि क्या हम आतंकवादी हैं जो सरकार ने इंटरनेट बंद किया हुआ है। उन्होंने सरकार से कहा कि इंटरनेट सेवा चालू की जानी चाहिए ताकि किसी को परेशानी नहीं हो। इंटरनेट बंद कर सरकार युवाओं का भविष्य से खिलवाड़ कर रही है।

