स्वागत:भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी सुंदरसिंह का लीलरियापुरा गांव में किया स्वागत

करौली25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मासलपुर भाला फेंक में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर का मासलपुर तहसील क्षेत्र के गांव लीलरिया पुरा में भव्य स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर मासलपुर तहसील के आसपास गांवों के सैकड़ों लोगों ने खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर का स्वागत किया।कार्यक्रम में मासलपुर तहसील क्षेत्र के आसपास के गांव के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच एवं पंच पटेलों का भी स्वागत किया गया। स्वागत समारोह में पैरालंपिक खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर ने कहा कि युवाओं को शिक्षा के साथ-साथ खेलों की तरफ भी ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। इससे शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ रह सकते हैं। वही खेलों में अपने समाज और देश का नाम रोशन कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए गांवों में खेलों के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक रहना चाहिए। गांव गांव में खेल मैदान विकसित कराने में ग्राम पंचायतें भी ध्यान दें।इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम का संचालन कर रहे महाराज सिंह मावई ने कहा कि भाला फेंक में सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर ने स्वर्ण पदक प्राप्त कर विश्व में गांव का समाज का एवं देश का मान बढ़ाया है। इसके लिए सभी समाज इनका अभिनंदन करता है। स्वागत समारोह में लीलरिया पुरा गांव के ग्रामीणों द्वारा खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर सहित नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच एवं पंच पटेलों का साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया। भाला फेंक में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर की मासलपुर तहसील के गांव लीलरिया पुरा में ससुराल है। अपनी ससुराल में पहुंचे भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर का महिलाओं एवं गांव के पंच पटेलों द्वारा गाजे-बाजे के साथ स्वागत किया गया।

