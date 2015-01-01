पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अन्नकूट:भौमिया मंदिर पर अन्नकूट में जीमी प्रसादी

करौली23 मिनट पहले
कस्बा शहर मोरची खालसा मे स्थित भोमिया बाबा के मंदिर पर भक्तो के द्वारा अन्नकूट महोत्सव कार्यक्रम रखा गया । अन्नकूट मे कढी,बाजरा की प्रसादी का भोग लगाकर पंगत प्रसादी परोसी गई।भोमिया के गोठिया विश्राम मीणा ने भोमिया बाबा की सिंदूरी चोला झांकी सजाई गई। भोमिया बाबा के जयकारों के साथ दोपहर बाद कार्यक्रम शुरु हुआ जो कि देर शाम तक चला। पंगते सजती रही ओर प्रसादी बंटती रही। अन्नकूट महोत्सव मे श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ बनी रही । इस अवसर पर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि चेतराम मीणा सहित काडू मीणा आदि कई लोग उपस्थित रहे। खूडाचैनपुर के हनुमानजीमंदिर पर अन्नकूट आजकस्बा शहर| खूडाचैनपुर गांव मे हनुमानजी मंदिर मे आज शनिवार को अन्नकूट का आयोजन किया जाएगा । गांव के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओ ने बताया कि हनुमानजी मंदिर पर कढी,बाजरा व पुए की प्रसादी तैयार की जाएगी । इस दिन बालाजी पर भजन संध्या कार्यक्रम रखा गया है । भक्तों से अधिक से अधिक संख्या मे भाग लेने की अपील की है ।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में आधार कार्ड शिविर लगाने की मांग

फैलीपुरा। क्षेत्र में आधार कार्ड बनाने का शिविर लगाने की मांग को लेकर क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत सरपंचो और विभिन्न संगठनो के लोगो ने जिला कलेक्टर को पत्र भेजा है। ग्राम पंचायत गुनसार सरपंच मोहम्मद सलमान खॉन ,,बझेडा सरपंच केसर देवी मीना ,कांग्रेस खादी प्रकोष्ठ की जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुनीता ,पूर्व सरपंच कमल मीना ,आदि ने बताया की राज्य सरकार ने राशन कार्डो में आधार सीडिंग कार्य तो अनिवार्य तो कर दिया पर क्षेत्र में आधार कार्ड बनाने का केंद्र नही के चलते लोग जिला मुख्यालय या उपखंड मुख्यालय पर एक दो जगह ही आधार कार्ड बनाना निर्धारित कर रखा है ,जो ऊट के मुंह में जीरा सावित हो रहा ग्रामीण में क्षेत्र हजारो लोगों के आधार कार्ड नही बन पाए हैं 7जिससे उनके राशन कार्डों में बिना आधार कार्ड के सीडिंग नही हो पा रही।

