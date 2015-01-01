पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन ठप:करौली-गुड़ला मार्ग दूसरे दिन जाम, आवागमन ठप

करौली3 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन को लेकर करौली हिंडौन स्थित गुड़ला मार्ग पर बुधवार को दूसरे दिन भी जाम लगा रहा। समाज के लोगों ने कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला का संदेश नहीं आने तक जाम पर अड़े रहने की बात कही।करौली हिंडौन मार्ग पर मंगलवार दोपहर गुडला में महापंचायत के बाद जाम लगा दिया, जो बुधवार को दूसरे दिन भी यथावत जारी रहा। समाज के लोगों ने करौली हिंडौन मार्ग पर कई जगह पेड़ की टहनियां डालकर, सूखे पेड़ डालकर तो कहीं पत्थर में तारों की दीवार खड़ी कर जाम लगा रखा है। इधर पुलिस ने भी जाम को देखते हुए करौली एवं हिंडौन मुख्यालयों पर यातायात को अन्य रास्तों पर डायवर्ट कर दिया है। जाम के कारण दिवाली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं कुछ लोग अपने घरों पर आने के लिए चिंतित हैं तो कुछ करौली से बाहर अपने घरों पर जाने के लिए चिंतित दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वही जाम स्थल से एडवोकेट रामस्वरूप बैसला ने बताया कि समाज की मुख्य मांग बैकलॉग की है अन्य सभी मांगों पर सरकार और समाज के बीच सहमति बन चुकी है। बुधवार को कर्नल साहब सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों से वार्ता करने के लिए जयपुरगए हैं लेकिन जब तक कर्नल साहब आंदोलन खत्म नहीं कर देते तब तक करौली गुड़ला मार्ग जाम रहेगा।

