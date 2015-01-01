पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करौली का इतिहास:135 साल पहले अंग्रेजों के शासन में बनी थी करौली नगर पालिका, पहले शासक थे अर्जुनपाल

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1930 महाराजा गणेश पाल मनोनीत हुए थे पहले अध्यक्ष, 1952 में हुआ था पहली बार अध्यक्ष का निर्वाचन

(सुनील पाराशर) 135 साल पहले अर्जुन पाल के शासन काल में अंग्रेज पॉलिटीकल एजेंट ने करौली नगर पालिका की स्थापना की थी। नगर पालिका का गठन करौली राज्य विधान के तहत 1884 ईस्वी में हुआ। नगर पालिका में विभिन्न समुदाय एवं वर्ग के व्यक्ति शामिल थे, लेकिन अध्यक्ष शासक परिवार का सदस्य होता था।

इतिहासकार वेणु गोपाल शर्मा के मुताबिक करौली राज्य की प्रशासनिक रिपोर्ट में नगर पालिका करौली में मनोनीत अध्यक्षों में 1930 में महाराज गणेश पाल पहले अध्यक्ष बने। 31 अगस्त 1940 के बाद क्रमश सुजानपाल, लखपत सिंह, उग्रपाल व बहादुर, चिमनपाल, रणजीत पाल एवं मनोहर लाल का नाम मनोनयन हुआ।

नगरपालिका का प्रथम निर्वाचन 1952 में हुआ। जिसमें औंकार सिंह, जवाहर लाल चतुर्वेदी, भोरूलाल पटवारी, रेवतीप्रसाद अग्रवाल, पूरनचंद शर्मा, प्रकाश चन्द जैन, परशुराम शर्मा, रमेश चन्द शर्मा, सुन्दर लाल माली, रमेश चन्द शर्मा एडवोकेट, सरोज शर्मा एवं ओकार लाल शर्मा उत्तरवर्ती नगर पालिका अघ्यक्ष निर्वाचित हुए। इसके बाद 2000 में कमलेशी देवी, 2005 में रेशम देवी, 2010 में बद्री माली, 2015 राजाराम गुर्जर चेयरमेन रहे।

चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी नगरपालिका के अधीन थे
इतिहासकार वेणुगोपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि पहले शासकों के समय में चिकित्सा, स्वास्थ्य एवं पेयजल व्यवस्था नगरपालिका के अधीन थी। डीसी जनरेटरों से बिजली सप्लाई की जाती थी और बिजली कभी गुल नहीं होती थी। पेयजल के लिए बूथ बने हुए थे। महाराज गोपाल सिंह के समय में बनी सड़कें मजबूत थी। कचरा नहीं फैलता था। घरों के गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए घरों के आगे हौज बने हुए थे। खुले में शौच करने वाले से जुर्माना वसूला जाता था। अस्पतालों में अंग्रेज शासक के चिकित्सक नियुक्त थे।

बढ़ते गए वार्ड और मतदाता
1952 में प्रथम नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के निर्वाचन के समय करौली शहर में मतदाताओं की संख्या 15000 थी और वार्ड 15 थे। वर्ष 2005 में मतदाताओं की संख्या 46930 थी और वार्ड 35 थे। 2015 में मतदाताओं की संख्या 49754 थी और वार्ड 40 हो गए थे। 2020 में मतदाताओं की संख्या 55 हजार हो गई। वार्ड 55 हो गए। 31 मई 2012 को नगर पालिका को नगर परिषद का दर्जा मिला।

नगर पालिका तब और अब : युवराज विश्वस्त पाल पाल
करौली राज परिवार के युवराज पाल ने बताया कि रियासतकालीन रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार 1884 में महाराजा अर्जुन पाल की पहल पर नगर पालिका का गठन हुआ। उस समय चुनाव नहीं होता था बल्कि सदस्य महाराजा साहब की ओर से मनोनीत किए जाते थे, जिसमें समाज के प्रमुख लोगों को लिया जाता था। उस समय इसे कौंसिल के रूप में ही पुकारा जाता था। इसका कार्यालय राजा बहादुर जी की हवेली के पास खूबसूरत भवन में था, जिसे अभी कुछ वर्ष पहले ही तोड़ दिया गया। जिसे पीली कचहरी भी कहा जाता था।

करौली राज्य की तीनों तहसीलों में इस संस्था ने अस्पताल शुरू करा दिए थे। नगर पालिका गठन के 4 वर्ष बाद ही महाराज अर्जुन पाल शांत हो गए और बागडोर महाराजा भंवर पाल जी के हाथों में आ गई। रियासत पर कर्ज होने की वजह से उनको वास्तविक प्रशासनिक अधिकार 1889 में मिले। उस समय नगर पालिका प्रमुख भी महाराजा साहब की ओर से मनोनीत किए जाते थे।

तब नगरपालिका शहर की सफाई, नए भवन की अनुमति, पट्टे देना आदि कार्य करती थी। 1930 के बाद जब तत्कालीन युवराज गणेश पाल नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किए गए उसके बाद नगर पालिका की कार्यशैली में परिवर्तन आए। आज करौली शहर बहुत फैल गया और नगर परिषद का दर्जा मिल गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें