करवा चौथ आज:करवा चौथ आज, सुहागिनें पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए रखती हैं निर्जला व्रत

करौली5 घंटे पहले
  • चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर महिलाएं खोलेंगी उपवास, दान-पुण्य करने से मिलेगा चाैथ माता का आशीर्वाद

इस बार नवंबर महीने में कई महत्वपूर्ण त्योहार पड़ रहे है। इन सभी त्योहारों में करवा चौथ भी सुहागिन महिलाओं के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होता है। इस बार करवा चौथ का व्रत 4 नवंबर को पड़ रहा है। हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष में चतुर्थी तिथि के दिन करवा चौथ मनाया जाता है। राज्याचार्य पंडित प्रकाश चंद जती ने बताया कि बुधवार को करवा चौथ व्रत पर पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 5.29 बजे से 6.48 बजे तक का रहेगा.इस दिन चंद्रोदय रात 8.16 बजे पर होगा। पांचांग के अनुसार,चतुर्थी तिथि का आरंभ 4 नवंबर को 3.24 पर होगा। चतुर्थी तिथि 5 नवंबर शाम 5.14 तक रहेगी। करवा चौथ के दिन सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं। इस दिन चंद्रमा की पूजा की जाती है। चंद्रमा के साथ- साथ भगवान शिव, माता पार्वती जी, श्रीगणेश और कार्तिकेय की भी पूजा – अर्चना की जाती है।
इसलिए मनाते है करवा चौथ
जब सत्यवान की आत्मा को लेने के लिए यमराज आए तो पतिव्रता सावित्री ने उनसे अपने पति सत्यवान के प्राणों की भीख मांगी और अपने सुहाग को न ले जाने के लिए निवेदन किया। यमराज के न मानने पर सावित्री ने अन्न-जल का त्याग दिया और वो अपने पति के शरीर के पास विलाप करने लगीं। यमराज ने सावित्री से कहा कि अपने पति सत्यवान के जीवन के अतिरिक्त कोई और वर मांग लो। इस पर सावित्री ने यमराज से कहा कि आप मुझे कई संतानों की मां बनने का वर दें,जिसे यमराज ने हां कह दिया। पतिव्रता स्त्री होने के नाते सत्यवान के अतिरिक्त किसी अन्य पुरुष के बारे में सोचना भी सावित्री के लिए संभव नहीं था। अंत में अपने वचन में बंधने के कारण एक पतिव्रता स्त्री के सुहाग को यमराज लेकर नहीं जा सके और सत्यवान के जीवन को सावित्री को सौंप दिया। करवा चौथ के दिन सुहागिनें को अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए अधिक से अधिक दान – पुण्य करना चाहिए। ज जिससे विशेष लाभ मिलता है और चौथ माता का सभी को आशीर्वाद मिलता।

