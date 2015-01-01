पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:रैन बसेरे में रोशनी व सफाई का अभाव, विधिक सचिव रेखा यादव ने संप्रेषण और किशोर गृह में देखी व्यवस्थाएं

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
करौली| रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण करती विधिक सचिव।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव रेखा यादव ने राजकीय संप्रेषण एवं किशोर गृह व रैन बसेरों का औचक निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। सचिव रेखा यादव ने बताया कि बताया कि उन्होंने संप्रेषण एवं किशोर गृह के निरीक्षण के दौरान वहां की सफाई व आवश्यक व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान बच्चे भोजन करते हुए मिले। इस पर उन्होंने खाने की गुणवत्ता की जांच की और निवासरत बच्चों से वहां मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने स्टाफ व बच्चों को कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के बारे में किए जाने वाले उपायों के बारे में बताया। इस मौके पर सहायक निदेशक रामनिवास यादव उपस्थित थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने रोडवेज बस स्टैण्ड व नगरपरिषद में संचालित अस्थाई रैन बसेरा का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान रोडवेज बस स्टैण्ड के अस्थाई रैन बसेरे के आस-पास गंदगी जमा होने, पुलिस की व्यवस्था नहीं होने व शौचालय व स्नानघर की उचित व्यवस्था नहीं पाई गई। इसी के साथ रैन बसेरे में रजाई पर कवर और गद्दों पर चद्दर भी नहीं थी। जिसके लिए नगर परिषद स्टाफ को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। वहीं नगरपरिषद वाले रैन बसेरे में रोशनी व सफाई का अभाव होने पर केयर टेकर को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

