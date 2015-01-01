पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:विधायक और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के यहां टिकट के लिए दावेदारों की कतार, बंद कमरों में टिकटों की चर्चा

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों ही दलाें के दिग्गजों का अपना-अपना बोर्ड बनाने का दावा, शीघ्र होगी उम्मीदवारों की सूची

शहर में सरकार बनाने को लेकर उम्मीदवारों के चेहरे अब सामने नजर आने लगे हैं। दोनों ही प्रमुख पार्टियों से टिकट लेने के लिए उम्मीदवारों का हुजूम विधायक निवास एवं पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के यहां लगा हुआ है।

ऐसे में पार्टी पदाधिकारी भी अपनी-अपनी पार्टी का बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रहे हैं तो दूसरी ओर बंद कमरों में टिकट वितरण पर चर्चा की जा रही है। उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय में भी वोटर लिस्ट लेने वालों तथा नामांकन पत्र लेने वाले उम्मीदवारों की भीड़ जुटी हुई है।

विधायक निवास एवं पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के घरों के बाहर लगने लगा है। मंगलवार को करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह कटकड़ के घर पर टिकट मांगने वालों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। सभी दावेदार अपने-अपने समर्थकों के साथ टिकट की मांग के लिए शक्ति प्रदर्शन करते नजर आए।

विधायक लाखन सिंह कटकड़ ने मंगलवार को दावेदारों के बायोडाटा लिए। उन्होंने बताया कि सभापति के लिए अब तक 4 लोगों ने बायोडाटा दिए हैं। भाजपा के पदाधिकारी बंद कमरे में पार्षदों के टिकटों के वितरण की रणनीति तैयार कर रहे है और उनका कहना भी यही रहा कि केवल जिताऊ और टिकाऊ को ही टिकट दिया जाएगा।

हालांकि नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के कई वार्ड ऐसे भी हैं जहां किसी वार्ड से कांग्रेस के एक से अधिक कार्यकर्ता टिकट मांग रहे हैं तो किसी वार्ड से भाजपा के। अब लोगों में उम्मीदवार को लेकर चर्चा बनी हुई है कि पार्टी किसे टिकट देकर चुनावी मैदान में उतारेगी और कौन पार्टी से बगावत करेगा। यह 27 के बाद सामने आएगा।

