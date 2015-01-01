पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:भगवान देवनारायण कमेटी ने ली शपथ

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • मंदिर विकास के लिए सक्रिय रूप से कार्य करने का विश्वास दिलाया

कस्बा स्थित देवनारायण मंदिर पर नवनिर्वाचित कार्यकारिणी ने का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आयोजित हुआ। इसमें रामचरण गुर्जर सेवानिवृत एईओ ने सभी पदाधिकारियों को समिति के संविधान अनुरूप शपथ दिलाई। सर्वसमाज के गणमान्य लोगों की उपस्थिति में कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। समाजसेवी श्याम सिंह, श्रीमन पटेल आदि ने बताया कि विगत दिनों सम्पन्न हुए 13 गांव चांदन गांव कार्यकारिणी के चुनाव में निर्विरोध चुने गए हरिचरण पटेल को अध्यक्ष, सूबेदार उमराव सिंह को महामंत्री व मल्ली राम को कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर मनोनीत किया गया था। सभी को विधि संवत शपथ दिलाई गई। सभी ने शपथ समारोह के बाद भगवान देवनारायण व राधा कृष्ण भगवान के दर्शन कर पूरे प्रदेश में अमन चैन की कामना की। वही पूर्व कार्यकारिणी से कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष हरिचरण पटेल ने श्री देवनारायण मंदिर परिसर 13 गांव से आए पंच पटेलों की उपस्थिति में भगवान देवनारायण को साक्षी मानकर शपथ ग्रहण की। इस मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों को मंदिर के विकास के लिए हमेशा सक्रिय रूप से कार्य करने का विश्वास दिलाया। शपथ ग्रहण में बदन पटेल, अतर पटेल, करण सिंह, मास्टर श्याम सिंह, अतर सिंह, एडवोकेट नंगूराम, श्रीमन पटेल, बाबू, श्रीमहावीरजी सरपंच प्रतिनिधि यादराम गुर्जर, अकबरपुर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि महेंद्र सिंह, बिजेंद्र पटेल, रेखसिंह पटेल, किरवाड़ा सरपंच महेश मीना, श्रीदिगम्बर जैन मंदिर के मैनेजर नेमीकुमार पाटनी, पंडित मुकेश जैन शास्त्री, वैधनाथ गोयल, ओमी गोयल, हरीश गोयल, रामोतार शर्मा सहित सर्व समाज के गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

