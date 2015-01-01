पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयंती:आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय में भगवान धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाई

हिंडौन सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आयुर्वेद औषधालय मे भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा करते हुए।

शहर के मोहन नगर स्थित राजकीय चिकित्सालय परिसर में स्थित आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय में शुक्रवार को आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरि की जयंती मनाई गई। राजकीय अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. नमोनारायण मीणा ने आयुर्वेद जनक भगवान धन्वंतरि के चित्रपट पर माल्यार्पण कर दीप प्रज्वलित किया।

इसके बाद वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ हुई पूजा अर्चना में आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रमोद शर्मा ने आयुर्वेद की परंपरा के अनुसार औषधि उपकरणों की भी पूजा की।इस दौरान उन्होंने बताया कि वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के प्रकोप में भी आयुर्वेद पूरी तरह कारगर सिद्ध हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेद वैदिक काल से ही हमारे स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल करता रहा है आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा की भारतीय मूल पद्धति है। इसके उपयोग से हम पूरी तरह स्वस्थ रह सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें