झांकियों का समय 2 से बदलेगा:मदनमोहनजी की झांकियों का समय 2 से बदलेगा

करौली4 घंटे पहले
श्रीराधा मदनमोहनजी महाराज व श्रीराधा गोपालजी महाराजजी की आरतियों के समय में 2 नवम्बर से परिवर्तन किया जाएगा।श्रीमदनमोहनजी महाराज टैंपल ट्रस्ट के व्यवस्थापक मलखान पाल ने बताया कि प्रात:कालीन झांकियों का समय मंगला आरती सुबह 5 बजे, धूप आरती 10 बजे, श्रृंगार आरती 10.30 बजे, राजभोग आरती 12 बजे, राजभोग पट मंगल दोपहर 12.30 बजे होंगे। इसी प्रकार संध्या कालीन झांकियों में बाढ़ा आरती 5.30 बजे, धूप आरती 5.50, संध्या आरती 6.10 बजे, उल्लई झांकी 6.30 बजे, शयन आरती 7.30 बजे व शयन पट मंगल रात 8 बजे होंगे।

