खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में फर्जीवाड़ा:महंत गोपाल दास ने शिव, पार्वती, हनुमान और गणेशजी के नाम से उठाया 11.90 क्विंटल राशन

उमेश शर्मा | करौलीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • खेड़ी हैवत गुसाई मंदिर के महंत ने राशन कार्ड में जुड़वा रखे थे फर्जी नाम
  • फर्जी राशनकार्डधारी रसद विभाग के रडार पर

खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा योजना में फर्जी तरीके से नाम जुड़वाकर लाभ उठाने के मामले को लेकर राजस्थान में वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड अभियान चल रहा है। जिले में आधार कार्ड सीडिंग का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसमें चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है।

महंत गोपाल दास ने अपने साथ 9 देवी-देवताओं का नाम जुड़वा रखा है। जानकारी लगने पर जिला रसद अधिकारी ने फर्जी नामों को राशन कार्ड से हटाते हुए संबंधित व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हिंडौन के खेड़ी हैवत के गुसाई मंदिर के महंत गोपाल दास का नाम खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा में जुड़ा हुआ है। जिनको लम्बे समय से योजना का लाभ मिल रहा है। उनके साथ ही उनके परिवार के अन्य 9 सदस्य इसका लाभ उठा रहे हैं। ऐसे मेें इस अभियान के तहत जिलेभर में आधार सीडिंग का कार्य हुआ। जब महंत के राशन कार्ड में परिवार के सदस्यों की आधार कार्ड सीडिंग की तो किसी का भी आधार कार्ड नहीं मिला बल्कि राशन कार्ड में फर्जी तरीके से देवी देवताओं के नाम जुड़ा होना पाया गया।

जिनमें पार्वती जी, चामुंडा मां, गंगाजी, शिवजी, गणेशजी, गुसाई बाबा, हनुमानजी, भैरों जी, लांगुरिया शामिल हैं। 1.30 लाख आधार सीडिंग बकाया: रसद विभाग के अनुसार जिले में खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा योजना के तहत 2.05 लाख राशन कार्ड बने हुए हैं। इनमें 10. 60 लाख लोग हैं। आधार कार्ड सीडिंग का काम पूर्ण हो चुका है, लेकिन 1.30 लाख लोगों ने आधार कार्ड सीडिंग नहीं कराई।

1032 सरकारी कर्मचारियों से वसूले 1.80 करोड़ रुपए
रसद विभाग के अनुसार आधार कार्ड सीडिंग के दौरान सरकारी कर्मचारियों द्वारा भी प्रत्यक्ष एवं अप्रत्यक्ष रुप से खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा योजना का लाभ लेकर गरीब के हक पर डाका डालने की स्थिति सामने आई। जिस पर रसद विभाग ने सरकारी कर्मचारियों की छंटनी कर उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए है। इसी के साथ उनसे जुर्माने के रुप से पैनल्टी लगाई है। रसद विभाग अब तक 2700 कर्मचारियों को नोटिस जारी कर चुका है। जिसमें से 1032 लोगों ने अपने नाम हटवाकर लगभग 1 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए की जुर्माना राशि विभाग को जमा करा दी है।

रसद अधिकारी ने 2 हजार राशन कार्ड और 50 हजार नाम हटाए
जिला रसद अधिकारी रामसिंह मीना ने बताया कि आधार कार्ड सीडिंग के दौरान फर्जी राशन कार्ड होने एवं फर्जी यूनिट होने के मामले सामने आ रहे है। राशन कार्डों में मृत व्यक्तियों के साथ ही भगवान के नाम जुडवाने, एक ही व्यक्ति का दो राशन कार्डों में नाम होने, विवाहित का दो जगह नाम होने सहित कई तरह की बाते सामने आई है। अब तक ऐसे लगभग 2 हजार से अधिक फर्जी राशन कार्डों को हटाकर 50 हजार से अधिक फर्जी यूनिटों का हटाया गया है। विभाग द्वारा इस तरह के फर्जीवाड़ा करने वालों के नाम शीघ्र हटाकर कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

महंत के परिवार ने 24 बार में 11.90 क्विं. गेहूं उठाया
रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक अमित कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि गोपाल दास महंत के परिवार में उसके अलावा कोई भी सदस्य राशन कार्ड में शामिल नहीं है, बल्कि राशन कार्ड में फर्जी तरीके से देवी देवताओं के नाम लिखे हुए हैं। महंत खाद्यान सुरक्षा योजना के तहत वर्ष 2016 से गेहूं सहित अन्य सामग्री का उठा रहा है। महंत ने जुलाई 2018 तक हर महीने राशन सामग्री फर्जीवाड़ा कर उठा रहा था। राशन कार्ड से अब तक महंत 24 बार में 11 क्विंटल 90 किलो गेहूं उठा चुका है। 23 बार में उसने हर महीने 50-50 किलो तथा एक बार 40 किलो गेहूं का उठाव किया है।

2018 के बाद महंत ने नहीं उठाया राशन
खेड़ी हैवत के गुसाई मंदिर के महंत गोपाल दास ने जुलाई 2018 के बाद राशन नहीं उठाया। प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक अमित कुमार शर्मा के अनुसार फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा राशन कार्ड के आधार कार्ड से मिलान कराने पर हुआ।

