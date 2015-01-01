पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चंबल-पांचना-जगर लिफ्ट परियोजना:चंबल के पानी के लिए 60 गांवों की ढिंढोरा में महापंचायत आज

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंबल के पानी की आस में सूख रहा जगर बांध
  • 2007 में स्वीकृत, केंद्रीय वन मंत्रालय से एनओसी नहीं मिली, 2012 में राज्य सरकार ने किया प्रोजेक्ट लॉक

(सुखदेव डागुर) वर्ष 2007 में 277.54 करोड़ की स्वीकृत चंबल-पांचना-जगर बांध लिफ्ट प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर जगरौटी क्षेत्र के 60 से अधिक गांवों के किसान अब फिर से लामबंद हो रहे हैं। मगर सर्वे के बाद केंद्रीय वन मंत्रालय से प्रोजेक्ट को एनओसी नहीं मिलने जैसी कई अड़चनों के कारण स्टैंडिंग कमेटी को भेजे बिना ही राज्य सरकार ने आठ साल पहले वर्ष 2012 में ही यह फाइल बंद कर दी।

हालांकि, सरकार ने जल संसाधन विभाग से हटाकर नये सिरे से पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट तैयार कराने के लिए यह फाइल पीएचईडी को हस्तांतरित की थी, मगर आज तक कागजों में दफन इस प्रोजेक्ट की प्रोग्रेस जीरो है। खास यह है कि जल संसाधन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता ने हाल ही इस परियोजना को भी पूर्वी राजस्थान के 13 जिलों के लिए प्रक्रियाधीन ईस्टर्न राजस्थान कैनाल प्रोजेक्ट (ईआरसीपी) में अपवर्तन किया जाना प्रस्तावित बताया है।

दो दशक पुरानी चंबल के पानी की मांग पूरी नहीं होने से आक्रोशित किसानों ने हुंकार भरी है। किसानों ने 22 नवंबर को ढिंढ़ोरा कस्बे में महापंचायत बुलाई है। इस परियोजना की फाइल को चंबल नदी पर बनीं 330 मेगावाट धौलपुर गैस, तापीय विद्युत गृह परियोजना का हवाला देकर एनओसी नहीं मिलने की टिप्पणी के साथ राज्य सरकार ने बंद कर दिया। अप्रैल 2010 में कुं. गोविंद सिंह बेनीवाल के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने ढिंढोरा गांव में 14 दिवसीय आंदोलन के साथ चंबल पानी की आवाज बुलंद की।

फिर, कलेक्टर के साथ प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जयपुर में सरकार से वार्ता की और पत्रावली की कमियां दूर की गईं। सीएम, मंत्री, सांसद व विधायकों को ज्ञापन दिए गए। किसान नेता हेतराम डागुर के नेतृत्व में हुक्मीखेड़ा सहित एसडीएम कार्यालय हिंडौन के बाहर अनवरत 6 माह तक धरना और 25 जून 2013 से आमरण अनशन भी हुआ। हालांकि, जिला प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई कर इसके लिए 20.34 हेक्टेयर भूमि राजस्व में से वन विभाग को आवंटित कर अन्य अड़चनों को दूर भी कर दिया था।

जल संसाधन विभाग ने 2012 में पीएचईडी को ट्रांसफर की फाइल
सिंचित क्षेत्र व पेयजल समस्या निराकरण के उद्देश्य से बनीं चंबल पांचना जगर लिफ्ट परियोजना वन मंत्रालय से एनओसी व अन्य अड़चनों के चलते अस्वीकृत करार दी गई। इस परियोजना को पेजयल परियोजना बनाकर पुन: प्रस्तुतीकरण की मांग उठी। आखिरकार 24 जुलाई 2012 को मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में इस परियोजना को पीएचईडी को ट्रांसफर करने का निर्णय हुआ।

जल संसाधन विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर स्पेशल प्रोजेक्ट ने 10 अक्टूबर 2012 को पीएचईडी को यह परियोजना फाइल ट्रांसफर कर दी। पेयजल के लिए यह प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट 16 अक्टूबर 2012 को भरतपुर के अतिरिक्त चीफ इंजीनियर पीएचईडी को मिल भी चुकी।

बारिश का व्यर्थ बहने वाला पानी चाहिए
भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष करतार सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि किसान तो चंबल नदी के उस पानी की मांग कर रहे हैं, जो बारिश के दिनों में व्यर्थ बह जाता है। बारिश के दौरान बहकर बाढ़ के रूप में बर्बादी और तबाही मचाने वाले पानी को पांचना, जगर व आगर्री बांंध क्षेत्र के किसान पीने के लिए ले सकते हैं। प्रवेश देवी डागुर ने कहा कि चंबल के पानी की आस में जगरौटी अंचल सूख रहा है। नहरी सिंचाई की सुविधा ताे दूर अब क्षेत्र में पेयजल संकट भी गहराने लगा है।

जल संसाधन विभाग ने 2012 में पीएचईडी को ट्रांसफर की फाइल
सिंचित क्षेत्र व पेयजल समस्या निराकरण के उद्देश्य से बनीं चंबल पांचना जगर लिफ्ट परियोजना वन मंत्रालय से एनओसी व अन्य अड़चनों के चलते अस्वीकृत करार दी गई। इस परियोजना को पेजयल परियोजना बनाकर पुन: प्रस्तुतीकरण की मांग उठी। आखिरकार 24 जुलाई 2012 को मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में इस परियोजना को पीएचईडी को ट्रांसफर करने का निर्णय हुआ।

जल संसाधन विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर स्पेशल प्रोजेक्ट ने 10 अक्टूबर 2012 को पीएचईडी को यह परियोजना फाइल ट्रांसफर कर दी। पेयजल के लिए यह प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट 16 अक्टूबर 2012 को भरतपुर के अतिरिक्त चीफ इंजीनियर पीएचईडी को मिल भी चुकी।

बारिश का व्यर्थ बहने वाला पानी चाहिए
भाकियू के जिलाध्यक्ष करतार सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि किसान तो चंबल नदी के उस पानी की मांग कर रहे हैं, जो बारिश के दिनों में व्यर्थ बह जाता है। बारिश के दौरान बहकर बाढ़ के रूप में बर्बादी और तबाही मचाने वाले पानी को पांचना, जगर व आगर्री बांंध क्षेत्र के किसान पीने के लिए ले सकते हैं।

प्रवेश देवी डागुर ने कहा कि चंबल के पानी की आस में जगरौटी अंचल सूख रहा है। नहरी सिंचाई की सुविधा ताे दूर अब क्षेत्र में पेयजल संकट भी गहराने लगा है।

राज्य सरकार अलग से प्रस्ताव बनाकर केंद्र सरकार को भेजे
ईआरसीपी में जोड़ने की बजाय जगर-पांचना बांध में चंबल का पानी लाने के लिए राज्य सरकार को अलग से प्रस्ताव तैयार करवाकर केंद्र सरकार को भिजवाना चाहिए। मैं व्यक्तिश: सीएम अशोक गहलोत से भी मिला हूं।

किसान व आमजन की इस प्रमुख मांग को लेकर फिर से राज्य सरकार को पत्र लिखा है। डॉ.मनोज राजोरिया, सांसद, करौली-धौलपुर
सकारात्मक आश्वासन मिला है

चंबल-पांचना-जगर बांध लिफ्ट परियोजना की मांग विधानसभा में भी पुरजोर तरीके से उठाई और मुख्यमंत्री से भी मुलाकात की है। इस संबंध में शीघ्र ही सकारात्मक कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिला है। ईआरसीपी प्रोजेक्ट को भी सेंट्रल स्कीम घोषित करने एवं शीघ्र योजना क्रियान्वयन की मांग की है। लाखनसिंह, विधायक, करौली

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें