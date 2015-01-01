पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग:सपोटरा उपखंड में 18 वर्ष बाद हुआ पुरुष नसबंदी ऑपरेशन, महिलाओं की अपेक्षा सुरक्षित है पुरुष ऑपरेशन

कुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर काबू पाने के उद्देश्य से संचालित महिला नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविरों का आयोजन सर्दी माह के शुरू होते ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा शुभारंभ कर दिया जाता है। इसमें अधिकांश महिलाओं के नसबंदी ऑपरेशन किए जाते हैं लेकिन सपोटरा उपखंड में काफी अरसे बाद बुधवार को कुडगांव स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर आयोजित नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविर में पहला पुरुष नसबंदी ऑपरेशन बिना किसी परेशानी के सफलतापूर्वक किया गया। यह पुरुष नसबंदी ऑपरेशन लोगों में चर्चा का विषय रहा।

कुड़गांव चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ.अमित कुमार उपाध्याय ने बताया कि महीने के तीसरे बुधवार को एनएसवी पखवाड़ा होता है। अधिकांशत: यह सर्दी माह के शुरू होते ही विभाग की ओर से स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर इस प्रकार के नसबंदी शिविर ऑपरेशन आयोजित किए जाते हैं। वही कस्बे के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर एनएसवी शिविर का स्वास्थ विभाग की ओर से आयोजन किया गया । इसमें सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुडगांव एवं सलेमपुर उप सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आसपास क्षेत्र के स्वास्थ्य सेंटर कर्मचारियों आशा सहयोगिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने अपने क्षेत्र से प्रत्येक शिविर में एक या दो नसबंदी केस लाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से भी कर्मचारियों को पाबंद किया जाता है।

सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से महिला नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविरों का महत्वपूर्ण उद्देश्य जनसंख्या पर नियंत्रण पाना है । वहीं छोटा परिवार सुखी परिवार। सीमित परिवार सुखी परिवार। तथा ऐसे परिवार का मुखिया अपने परिवार में सभी प्रकार की खुशियां एवं बेटा बेटी को उच्च श्रेणी की शिक्षा दिलाने में सहायक होना भी बताया गया चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी उपाध्याय ने बताया कि बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर करौली नसबंदी चिकित्सा टीम के प्रभारी डॉ. दिनेश गुप्ता एवं भूर सिंह मीणा द्वारा आयोजित महिला नसबंदी शिविर में 56 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन किए गए। जिसमें सभी ऑपरेशन केस सफल रहे। इस दौरान स्थानीय स्वास्थ्य केंद्र डॉ. कमर पाल मीणा, डॉ. मनोज कुमार मीना, कंपाउंडर सतीश शेर सिंह, विष्णु मीना, गजानंद शर्मा सहित अन्य स्टाफ उपस्थित रहा।

पुरुष नसबंदी ऑपरेशन केस बना चर्चा का विषय
सपोटरा ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर विजय सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से सपोटरा उपखंड ब्लॉक के कुडगांव सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविर आयोजित किया जिसमें एएनएम सुषमा शर्मा खरकड़ा एवं काउंसलर गजानंद शर्मा द्वारा युवक खरकड़ा निवासी कुलदीप जागा उम्र 27 वर्ष को पुरुष नसबंदी के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया गया। इस पर वह अपना ऑपरेशन करवाने के लिए राजी हुआ और स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के साथ केंद्र पर पहुंचा जहां आयोजित शिविर में सफलतापूर्वक पुरुष नसबंदी की गई ।

ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉ विजय सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व सपोटरा उपखंड के नारौली डांग केंद्र पर 2002 एवं 03 में उनके द्वारा 29 पुरुष नसबंदी केस हुए थे। इसके लगभग 18 वर्ष के लंबे अरसे बाद फिर से सपोटरा उपखंड के कुड़गांव स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पुरुष नसबंदी ऑपरेशन केस सफलता पूर्वक किया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से महिला के बजाय पुरुष नसबंदी केस सुरक्षित माना गया है। यह ऑपरेशन ग्रामीणों में चर्चा का विषय बना रहा।

