लोकार्पण:ठेकरा गोशाला पर भवन का सांसद मनोज राजौरिया ने किया लोकार्पण

करौली3 घंटे पहले
मासलपुर की ठेकरा गौशाला पर भामाशाहों द्वारा नवनिर्मित भवन का सोमवार को करौली धौलपुर सांसद डा मनोज राजौरिया ने लोकार्पण किया। इस अवसर पर गौमाता का पूजन कर गौशाला में हरसंभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिया है। गौरतलव है कि मासलपुर की ठेकरा गौशाला पर भामाशाह श्रीलाल चतुर्वेदी द्वारा पांच लाख की लागत से भवन का निर्माण कराया है। इस भवन का सोमवार को सांसद डा मनोज राजौरिया ने लोकार्पण किया। इस अवसर पर सांसद ने गौमाता का पूजन किया। कार्यक्रम में सांसद ने कहा कि गौमाता की सेवा से बडा धर्म कोई नहीं है मासलपुर की ठेकरा गौशाला में सराहनीय व्यवस्थाओं को देखकर सांसद ने हर संभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिया है। इस अवसर पर गौशाला समिति ने सांसद से सौलर लाईट व नलकूप स्थापित कराने का आग्रह किया। इस पर सांसद ने कहा कि इस बार सांसद राशि का बजट कोरोना में लगा है, अगले साल सबसे पहले गौशाला की व्यवस्थाओं के लिए राशि स्वीकृत की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर ठेकरा गौशाला समिति के अध्यक्ष मुन्नासिंह सहित सदस्यों ने सांसद राजौरिया का स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर गौशाला समिति के लक्ष्मीनारायण शास्त्री, ने भी गौशाला की व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में बताया। कार्यक्रम में भाजपा के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष रमेश राजौरिया, धीरेन्द्र वैसला, केशव भारद्वाज, विजयसिंह जादौन मौजूद रहे।

