दिनदहाड़े 18 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या:पीड़ित परिवार के साथ अपराधी कर चुके कई वारदातें

करौली2 घंटे पहले
पीलौदा थाना क्षेत्र के छोटी उदेई गांव में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े एक 18 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के बाद दूसरे दिन भी न शव का पोस्टमार्टम हो पाया न अंतिम संस्कार।मामले में पुलिस पर अनदेखी और अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाते हुए मृतक की मां, बहिन सहित अन्य परिजन छोटी उदेई स्टेशन के पास दिल्ली मुंबई मुख्य रेलवे ट्रैक परबैठ गए।डा. किरोड़ी पहुंचे छोटी उदेईग्रामीणों द्वारा शव को गांव के रास्ते में रखकर जाम लगाए जाने की सूचना के बाद राज्यसभा सांसद डा. किरोड़ीलाल मीणा मंगलवार सुबह छोटी उदेई गांव पहुंचे और उन्होंने ग्रामीणों व परिजनों से बात की। मृतक युवक के परिजनों ने बताया कि बार बार शिकायतें करने के बाद भी पुलिस इस मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। सोमवार को भी हत्या के इरादे से गांव के आसपास घूम रहे बदमाशों को देखकर ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी थी लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कदम नहीं उठाया और बदमाश युवक की हत्या कर भाग गए। इसके बाद डाॅ. किरोड़ी ने एसपी व कलेक्टर से बात की। शाम को कलेक्टर एसपी गांव पहुंचे और किरोड़ी व ग्रामीणों से बात की।

महिला का अपहरण कर किया था दुष्कर्मडाॅ. किरोड़ीलाल ने बताया कि इस परिवार के साथ ये ही बदमाश पहले भी कई बार वारदातें कर चुके हैं। इस परिवार की एक महिला का अपहरण कर बदमाशों ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। मृतक के पिता के साथ मारपीट की जिसमें उन्हें 12 से ज्यादा फ्रेक्चर आए, हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद भी न कोई गिरफ्तारी हुई न कार्रवाई। पिता के बड़े भाई के साथ भी बदमाशों ने गंगापुर में मारपीट की। दशहरे पर पीड़ित के घर पर बदमाशों ने फायरिंग की, मामला दर्ज होने पर भी कोई गिरफ्तारी या कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

ट्रेन रोकने के मामले में रेलवे विभाग करेगा कार्रवाईरेल रोकने के बाद आरपीएफ और जीआरपी भी अलर्ट मोड पर आ गई। बड़ी संख्या में आरपीएफ और जीआरपी के जवान छोटी उदेई स्टेशन पहुंचे और रेलवे स्टेशन व ट्रेन की सुरक्षा की कमान संभाली। आरपीएफ थानाधिकारी राजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रेन रोकने के मामले में उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हालांकि आरपीएफ ने पूरे घटनाक्रम की वीडियोग्राफी कराई है, इसके आधार पर आरोपियों को चिह्नित कर उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।रेल यात्री रहे परेशानछोटी उदेई स्टेशन पर रेलवे ट्रैक रोकने के बाद रेल यात्रियों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। यात्री अपने परिजनों को रेलवे ट्रैक जाम होने की सूचना देते दिखे। 1:36 बजे स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल डाउन छोटी उदेई पहुंच गया। करीब सवा घंटे तक स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल छोटी उदेई ही खड़ा रहा लेकिन यहां न पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था थी न खाने पीने की।

