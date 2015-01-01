पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीवाली की रौनक:धनतेरस पर आज ग्राहकों से अटे रहेंगे बाजार, बर्तनों की होगी खूब बिक्री

करौली25 मिनट पहले
  • बाजारों में बढ़ी दीवाली की रौनक, खरीदारों की उमड़ रही भीड़, दुकानदारों के चेहरे पर खुशी

शहर में दिवाली की रौनक परवान चढऩे लगी है। बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ के चलते पैर रखने तक को जगह नहीं है। दिवाली को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए शहरवासियों ने सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर बर्तनों की खूब खरीदारी होगी। धनतेरस पर चांदी के सिक्कों के अलावा बर्तनों को खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। ग्राहकों की भीड़ को देखते हुए बाजारों में दुकानदारों ने सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है और बर्तन दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों को विभिन्न प्रकार के स्टील, पीतल आदि के बर्तनों का स्टाक करते हुए सजा लिया है।दीवाली में अभी दो दिन शेष है, लेकिन बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ बनी हुई है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से भी ग्रामीण घरेलू सामान सहित घरों को सजाने के लिए सजावटी सामान की खरीदारी के लिए शहर में आ रहे हैं। शहर के कटरा बाजार, डैम्परोड बाजार सहित कई बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ के चलते पैर रखने तक को जगह नहीं है।दीवाली पर बाजार भी पूरी तरह सज गए हैं। दुकानदारों द्वारा बाजारों को जगमग लाइटों एवं सजावटी झल्लर आदि लगाकर दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है। गिफ्ट आयटमों की दुकानों के अलावा रेडीमेड कपड़ों की दुकानों पर भी भीड़ बनी हुई है। धनतेरस के त्योहार पर भी बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ बनी रहेगी। इस दिन चांदी के सिक्कों के अलावा बर्तनों की खरीद करना भी शुभ माना जाता है। जिसके चलते बर्तन दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों को पूरे आयटमों का स्टाक करते हुए सजा लिया है।विभिन्न ऑफरों के साथ सजा बाजार धनतेरस पर खरीद करना काफी शुभ माना जाता है। इसके चलते माना जा रहा है कि धनतेरस पर बाजार में बंपर खरीदारी होगी। इसके लिए बाजार सज गए हैं। इलेक्ट्रानिक उत्पादनों और बाइकों की खरीद पर ग्राहकों को उपहार दिए जा रहे हैं। पहले से ही इन उपहारों को पाने के लिए कई प्रतिष्ठानों पर बुकिंग भी की गई है। हीरा बाइक के डीलर विष्णु ऑटोमोबाइल्स के संचालक नरेन्द्र चतुर्वेदी का कहना रहा कि हीरो बाइकों की खरीद पर विभिन्न स्कीम चल रही हैं। ग्राहक आकर्षक योजनाओं का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। धनतेरस पर ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए कई प्रतिष्ठानों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के ऑफर जारी किए हुए हैं।

