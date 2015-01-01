पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नसबंदी पखबाड़ा:परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की भागीदारी, दो चरणों में 21 से होगा नसबंदी पखबाड़ा

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • जीवन में लाए स्वास्थ्य व खुशहाली की थीम पर आधारित होंगी गतिविधियां

परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए विभाग द्वारा जिले में दो चरणों में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसमें मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह और सेवा वितरण सप्ताह में गतिविधियां आयोजित कर परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की भागीदारी के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा।मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डा.दिनेश चंद मीणा ने बताया कि दो चरणों में आयोजित पखबाड़े के तहत प्रथम चरण में मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह के रूप में (21 से 27 नवम्बर ) मनाया जाएगा। जिसमें जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण में पुरुषों की भागीदारी बढाने के लिए पुरुष नसबंदी का अधिक से अधिक व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार किया जाएगा। इस सप्ताह में स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनियों एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा अपने क्षेत्रों में पुरुषों की परिवार नियोजन में सहभागिता, दो बच्चों के बीच अंतराल सहित परिवार नियोजन के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसी प्रकार द्वितीय चरण में सेवा वितरण सप्ताह के रूप में चिकित्सा संस्थानों पर पुरुष नसंबदी शिविरों का आयोजन किया जाएगा, जहां मोबिलाइजेशन सप्ताह में पुरुष नसबंदी के लिए तैयार किए गए पुरुषों की नसबंदी की जाएगी।डिप्टी सीएमएचओ (पक)डाॅ.सतीशचंद मीना ने बताया कि पुरुष नसबंदी परिवार नियोजन का सरल, सुलभ एवं उचित साधन है। पुरुष नसबंदी जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण में सहायक होने के साथ महिला नसबंदी की अपेक्षा सुरक्षित एवं लाभदायक है। उन्होंने बताया कि पुरुष नसबंदी के बाद पुरुषों में पौरुष एवं ताकत बनी रहती है, इसके कोई दुष्परिणाम नहीं है एवं नसबंदी (एनएसवी) पर लाभार्थी को प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी जाती है।

