शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:दुकानें बंद कर भागे व्यापारी, चार दुकानों से ही लिए नमूने

करौली26 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के त्योहार पर मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों की बिक्री रोकने व मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत सोमवार को खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जयसिंह यादव के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ सपोटरा, कुड़गांव व चौड़ागांव में 4 मिठाई की दुकानों व परचून की दुकानों से जांच के लिए नमूने लिए। खाद्य विभाग की कार्रवाई से परचून व मिठाई विक्रेताओं में हड़कंप मच गया। दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों को बंद कर भाग छूटे।खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि कस्बे के नारौली मोड़ पर एक परचून की दुकान से महान घी व चावल, चौड़ागांव में बालाजी मिष्ठान भंडार व नामदेव मिष्ठान भंडार से मावा व खीर मोहन के जांच के लिए नमूने लिए गए। दीपावली के त्योहार पर शुद्ध मिठाइयों का विक्रय करने के साथ दुकानदारों को खुले में मिठाइयां नहीं रखने, ईंधन भट्टियों के विपरीत व्यावसायिक सिलेंडर का उपयोग करने, सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक का उपयोग नहीं करने, मिठाइयों के साथ बॉक्स का वजन नहीं तौलने के निर्देश दिए। कस्बे में खाद्य विभाग की टीम की मिलावट खोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की सूचना मिलने पर समूचे कस्बे, नारौली डांग, चौड़ागांव, कुड़गांव सहित आसपास के गांवों व कस्बों की मिष्ठान भंडार व परचून की दुकानों के ताला लगाकर व्यापारी भाग छूटे। जिसके कारण खाद्य विभाग की टीम परचून की दुकानों पर नमूने नहीं ले पाई।

