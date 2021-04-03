पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग कर आमजन को बचाव का संदेश

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • होर्डिंग्स व फ्लैक्स प्रदर्शित कर जागरूकता पर भी बल दिया

विश्व कैंसर दिवस के अवसर पर जिला अस्पताल में कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग एवं कैंसर से बचाव का संदेश दिया गया। वहीं होर्डिंस व फ्लैक्स लगाकर कैंसर से बचाव के लिए सावधानियां अपनाने के लिए आमजन को प्रेरित भी किया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेशचंद मीना ने बताया कि आधुनिक समय में असंतुलित खानपान से कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारी लोगों का जकड रही हैं, विभाग द्वारा जागरूकता एवं बचाव प्रयास निरंतर जारी हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरुवार को कैंसर जांच एवं जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन सभी चिकित्सा संस्थानों पर किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि कैंसर से बचाव के लिए प्रारंभिक स्तर पर कैंसर की परख के लिए जांच स्थल जिले के सभी चिकित्सालयों में बनाये गये हैं और होर्डिंस प्रदर्शित कर कैंसर पहचान व जांच की जागरूकता पर भी बल दिया जा रहा है।

एनटीसीपी के तहत विद्यालयों में तंबाकू दुष्प्रभाव जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

तंबाकू सेवन से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों से बचने के लिए राष्ट्रीय तंबाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत जागरूकता कार्यक्रम गुढाचंद्रजी क्षेत्र के विद्यालयों में किया गया। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. दिनेशचंद मीना ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय तंबाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत तंबाकू सेवन से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों एवं तंबाकू उत्पादों की जानकारी दी गई। जिसमें राजकीय विद्यालय कूंजेला, कैमला, गुढाचंद्रजी, कैमरी और मॉडल स्कूल नादौती में डीपीओ द्वितीय मुकेश कुमार गुप्ता व डीसी बालकृष्ण बसंल ने विद्यालय स्टाफ व एसडीएमसी सदस्यों को दुष्प्रभावों एवं तंबाकू उत्पादों के प्रकारों की जानकारी दी। साथ ही उनसे बच्चों तक संदेशों को पहुंचाने की अपेक्षा भी जताई गई। शिक्षण संस्थाओं को गैर धूम्रपान क्षेत्र रखने के लिए फ्लैक्स बैनर चस्पा कर कोटपा एक्ट की जानकारी से अवगत कराया गया।एमसीएचएन सत्रों का आयोजन कर पोषण व टीकाकरण सेवाओं की जानकारी दीजिलेभर में प्रत्येक गुरूवार को आयोजित होने वाली मातृ-शिशु टीकाकरण एवं पोषण सेवाएं कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुआ। आयोजित सत्रों का निरीक्षण कर गुणवत्ता प्रदानता की ओडीके एप के माध्यम से मॉनीटरिंग की गई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेशचंद मीना ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क का उपयोग, बैठने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था, कतार प्रबंधन एवं लाभार्थियों को मोबाईल से सूचना कर मातृ एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य पोषण दिवस आयोजन गुरूवार को किया गया। जिसमें लंबित सूची के अनुसार बच्चों एवं गर्भवती महिलाओं को टीकाकरण एवं पोषण सेवाऐं उपलब्ध करवाई गई।

