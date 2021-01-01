पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:मंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर निर्माण कार्य में घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग, विधायक ने जताई नाराजगी

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक रमेश मीणा ने सीएमएचओ को जांच करने के दिए निर्देश, मंडरायल केंद्र पर मोर्चरी बनाने का वादा

पूर्व मंत्री और सपोटरा विधायक रमेश मीणा ने मंगलवार को मंडरायल क्षेत्र का दौरा किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता सुधारने के भी निर्देश दिए ।इस दौरान विधायक ने लांगरा, मंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया और चिकित्सा प्रभारियों को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने पर जोर दिया। विधायक ने उपस्थिति रजिस्टर से चिकित्सकों और कार्मिकों की उपस्थिति जांची। साथ ही नदारद कार्मिकों की अनुपस्थिति दर्ज कराई और उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश भी दिए। विधायक ने स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर मरीजों की संख्या उनका निर्णय उपचार और उपलब्ध दवाइयों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी ली साथ ही चिकित्सा कर्मियों को समय पर चिकित्सालय आने मरीजों को बेहतर चिकित्सा प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए। विधायक ने मरीजों परिजनों और क्षेत्रवासियों से भी चिकित्सालय व्यवस्थाओं और चिकित्सकों की उपस्थिति को लेकर चर्चा की। मंडरायल में चिकित्सा प्रभारी ने चिकित्सकों की कमी की समस्या से अवगत कराया इस पर विधायक ने चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति और स्वीकृत बेड संख्या के आधार पर व्यवस्था का आश्वासन भी दिया। इस दौरान मंडरायल पूर्व सरपंच योगेश शर्मा सुरेश बिंदापुरा जामफल मीणा सहित क्षेत्रवासी मौजूद रहे विधायक रमेश मीणा के मंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के निरीक्षण के दौरान निर्माण कार्य में चल रही गड़बड़ी की पोल खुल गई। स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के निरीक्षण को पहुंचे विधायक ने वहां चल रहे निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लिया तो घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का उपयोग पाया गया। रेत मिश्रित लाल बजरी का उपयोग किया जा रहा था वही मिश्रण में भी निर्धारित मापदंड नहीं थे। कुछ टैंकों का पटाव कार्य काफी घटिया था वही इंटरलॉकिंग कार्य खिड़की सहित प्लास्टर में भी घटिया सामग्री का प्रयोग किया जा रहा। इस पर विधायक ने कार्य बंद कराने के आदेश दिए साथ ही स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी और सीएमएचओ से वार्ता कर घटिया निर्माण की जांच कराने और बेहतर गुणवत्ता से कार्य कराने परजोर दिया।मंडरायल में बनेगी मोर्चरीमंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर मोर्चरी के अभाव में शव खुले स्थान पर रखे जाते हैं या करौली लाया जाता है जिसको लेकर काफी परेशानी होती है। इस समस्या पर विधायक ने मंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मोर्चरी बनवाने का आश्वासन दिया ।उन्होंने इसको लेकर जिला कलेक्टर से दूरभाष पर वार्ता की। विधायक ने कहा कि बजट का अभाव होने की स्थिति में वे स्वयं के कोटे से मोर्चरी का निर्माण कराएंगे।अनुपस्थित कार्मिकों की मंगाई लोकेशनमंडरायल और लांगरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के निरीक्षण के दौरान प्रभारी ने अवगत कराया कि कुछ कार्मिक पोलियो अभियान में दवा पिलाने और सुपरविजन के लिए गए हैं। इस पर विधायक ने कार्मिकों से उनकी मोबाइल लोकेशन मंगवाने के निर्देश दिए। विधायक ने कहा कि टूर दिखाकर पलायन प्रवृत्ति उचित नहीं है। गड़बड़ी मिलने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान मंडरायल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कुछ कार्मिकों की अवकाश प्रार्थना पत्र में निर्धारित तिथि का उल्लेख नहीं होने को लेकर भी विधायक ने नाराजगी जताई और व्यवस्था में सुधार पर जोर दिया। बिजली पानी की समस्याका होगा समाधानलांगरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी ने बिजली-पानी की समस्या से अवगत कराया। इस पर विधायक ने सीएमएचओ और विद्युत निगम अधिशासी अभियंता से वार्ता कर समस्या समाधान के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सिंगल फेस कनेक्शन लगाया जाए जिससे बिजली की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित हो सके।

