करौली5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव महस्वा मं 80 लाख की लागत से विकास पथ का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। इस सड़क का गुरुवार को टोडाभीम विधायक पृथ्वीराज मीना ने निरीक्षण किया और सड़क मार्ग में आ रहे अतिक्रमणों को हटवाने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया।महस्वा निवासी प्रेमराज भूधर ने बताया कि विधायक पीआर मीना ने टोडाभीम विधानसभा के एक मात्र महस्वा गाँव में 80लाख रुपये की लागत से बन रहे विकास पथ का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण में ठेकेदार को गुणवत्तापूर्ण निर्माण सामग्री का उपयोग लेने व विकास पथ की उपयुक्त चौड़ाई के लिए मार्ग में हो रहे अतिक्रमण को शीघ्र हटवाने के अधिकारियों को व ठेकेदार को निर्देश दिए। विधायक ने ग्रामीणों को बताया कि गाँव में बन रहे विकास पथ के मार्ग में हो रहे अतिक्रमण को आप स्वयं को ही हटा लेना चाहिए। ताकि सड़क निर्माण होने पर कीचड की समस्या का समाधान हो सके।
सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल जन्म दिवस 31 को
करौली | अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल का जन्मदिवस 31 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने समस्त जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के अवसर पर अपने कार्यालय में अपने अधीनस्थ कार्मिकों सहित शपथ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

