गौ संरक्षण:गौ संरक्षण कानून में संशोधन न किया तो आंदोलन

करौली13 घंटे पहले
  
  • गौ संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन अधिनियम 2016 में किए गए संशोधन को निरस्त करने की मांग, ज्ञापन सौंपा

12 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर गो वंश संरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में यादव वाटी गौशाला व गौ सदन ठेकरा के पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन देकर समस्याओं का शीघ्र समाधान करने की मांग की। साथ ही समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने पर आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी।राजस्थान मुद्रांक अधिनियम 1998 की धारा 3 (ख) के तहत स्टाम्प बिक्री पर 10 प्रतिशत सरचार्ज व शराब बिक्री से प्राप्त वेट राशि के सरचार्ज को गौ संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए ही उपयोग लिया जा रहा था लेकिन राज्य सरकार द्वारा उक्त अधिनियम में किए गए संशोधन से यह राशि आपदा प्रबंधन में भी व्यय की जा सकेगी। जिससे स्पष्ट है कि अब यह इस राशि का गौ संरक्षण व संवर्धन पर व्यय किए जाने की अनिवार्यता समाप्त हो गई। सरकार के आदेश राजस्थान गौ सेवा समिति व गौ ग्राम सेवा संघ राजस्थान द्वारा सरकार को कई बार ज्ञापन देकर उक्त किए गए संशोधन को निरस्त करने की मांग की लेकिन सरकार द्वारा इस पर कोई अमल नहीं किया जा रहा है।उन्होंने बताया कि शीघ्र ही समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं हुआ तो प्रदेश भर में आंदोलन की राह पकड़नी पड़ेगी। उनकी प्रमुख रूप से उक्त किए गए संशोधन को निरस्त करने, एक वित्तीय वर्ष में 180 दिनों की दी जा रही अनुदान राशि को 365 दिन किए जाने, दो साल से संचालित पंजीकृत गौशालाओं को ही अनुदान दिए जाने की बाध्यता समाप्त करने, गोचर भूमि को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराते हुए उसे गोसंवर्धन व संरक्षण के लिए आरक्षित किए जाने, प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत पर एक नंदी शाला का निर्माण कराने, गौ तस्करी को रोकने के लिए आबकारी एक्ट में जब्त होने वाले वाहनों पर जो कार्रवाई होती है उसी प्रकार गौ तस्करी में लिप्त वाहनों पर भी लागू किए जाने, गौ तस्करी रोकने के लिए प्रदेश की सीमा पर स्थापित की गई विशेष पुलिस चौकियां जिन्हें बंद कर दिया गया था उन्हें वापस शुरू करने तथा मनरेगा कार्यक्रम में गौशाला में कार्यों व किसानों के कृषि कार्यों को भी जोड़ने सहित अन्य मांगें शामिल हैं।विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने सौंपा ज्ञापनगौ संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन अधिनियम 2016 में किए गए संशोधन को निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को विश्व हिंदू परिषद के पदाधिकारियों ने सीएम के नाम एडीएम सुदर्शनसिंह तोमर को ज्ञापन दिया। विहिप के जिलाध्यक्ष अतरसिंह, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कृष्णानंद शर्मा, प्रखंड मंत्री मुकेश शर्मा व समरसता प्रमुख गजानंद शर्मा आदि ने ज्ञापन में राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 2016 में राज्य के निराश्रित, अपंग व वृद्ध गौ वंश के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के लिए राज्य की पंजीकृत गौशालाओं एवं कांजी हाउस में आवासित, निराश्रित, स्थायी व्यवस्था की विस्तृत जानकारी का उल्लेख किया है।

