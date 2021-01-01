पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों के सुने अभाव अभियोग:सांसद ने सुने अभाव अभियोग, ग्रामीणों ने पानी व पीएससी की समस्या बताई

करौली3 घंटे पहले
कस्बा शहर मे सोमवार को हरीकीर्तन दंगल मे करौली- धौलपुर सांसद डाँ.मनोज राजोरिया ने उपस्थित लोगों से कहा कि धार्मिक आयोजनों से आपसी प्रेम व सौहार्द की भावना जागृत होती है । ग्रामीणो की मांग पर गांव मे चंबल परियोजना के तहत एक माह मे नलो के द्वारा पानी सप्लाई करने की बात कही । ग्रामीणो ने पीएससी की मांग की तो सांसद राजोरिया ने लोगों से कहा कि पीएससी के लिए भी मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के पास जाकर प्राथमिकता से रखूंगा। सांसद ने शहर से सिकंदरा सड़क का 30 करोड़ के निर्माण कार्य को गिनाया,धाबाईपुरा से गंगापुर की सड़क कार्य को गिनाया वही गांव शहर मे 30 लाख के गौरवपथ निर्माण व सीनियर स्कूल मे 56 लाख के कार्य के विकास के बारे मे अवगत कराया।सुडडा दंगल आज से होंगे कस्बा शहर| कस्बा शहर मे सोसायटी के पास पद व सुडडा दंगल का आयोजन मंगलवार से आरंभ किया जावेगा। खेमराज पटेल व धांधू पीटीआई ने बताया कि पद दंगल मे मंगलवार से धवलेराम लाला रामपुरा (हिन्डौन)झंडू शेखपुरा (टोडाभीम)राम सिंह डोरावली (राजगढ अलवर ) किटी मौजूद रहेंगी।

