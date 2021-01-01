पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट को सराहा:सांसद ने बजट को सराहा, करौली विधायक ने बताया निराशाजनक

करौली4 घंटे पहले
एक फरवरी को घोषित केन्द्रीय बजट 2021 को लेकर स्थानीय स्तर पर राजनैतिक प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई हैं। सांसद डॉ. मनोज राजोरिया व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने बजट को सराहा है तो कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महासचिव व करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह ने निराशाजनक बताया है।दरअसल, कोविड-19 के दौर में केंद्र के इस बजट से आमजन किसान व गरीबों को बेहद आशा थी,मगर अरमान अधूरे ही नजर आ रहे हैं। बहरहाल, सांसद ने कोविड के उपरांत विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद नवीन भारत - आत्मनिर्भर भारत का बजट बताया है। उन्होंने इस बजट को सबका साथ - सबका विकास की सोच वाला बताया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में बेहतरीन प्रशासनिक निर्णयों की बदौलत ही भारत आज विश्व को कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन निर्यात करने की स्थिति में आया है।वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में वित्तीय घाटे का 6.5 प्रतिशत रहने का अनुमान था, परन्तु यह 9.5 प्रतिशत रहा। आगामी वित्तीय वर्ष में इसे 6.8 प्रतिशत करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। कोरोना के चलते इस बजट का प्रमुख ध्यान स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर रहा है।केन्द्र सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य के लिए बजट के प्रावधानों में 137 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि करते हुए 2.24 लाख करोड के प्रावधान किये गये हैं। कोरोना वैक्सीन हेतु 35 हजार करोड रुपये के प्रावधान किये गये हैं। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा प्रायोजित 65000 करोड की ‘‘प्रधानमंत्री आत्मनिर्भर स्वस्थ भारत योजना’’, राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत आरंभ की जाएगी।इसी क्रम में 15 स्वास्थ्य इमरजेन्सी ऑपरेशन सेन्टर एवं मोबाइल अस्पताल स्थापित किये जाने का प्रावधान इस बजट में किया गया है। इसके साथ विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यू.एच.ओ.) का दक्षिण पूर्व एशिया का क्षेत्रीय रिसर्च कार्यालय भारत में स्थापित किया जावेगा। जल जीवन मिशन के तहत प्रत्येक घर नल के द्वारा पाईप लाईन के माध्यम से शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने के अपने लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा इस बजट में लगभग 2.80 लाख करोड रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है। इस में इस बार जल जीवन मिशन (शहरी) को सभी 4,372 शहरी निकायों में लगभग 2.86 घरों तक नल के द्वारा पेयजल पहुंचाने के लक्ष्य के साथ सम्मिलित किया गया है।डॉ. राजोरिया ने बताया कि संरचनात्मक विकास को गति प्रदान करने के लिए सडक मार्गों एवं राजमार्गों को 1.17 लाख करोड रुपये का तथा रेलवे के विकास हेतु लगभग 1.18 लाख रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है, जो कि अभी तक का सबसे अधिक है।सांसद मनोज राजोरिया ने बताया कि सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों को सुदृढता प्रदान करने के लिए 20 हजार करोड रुपये प्रदान किये गये हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त 75 वर्ष से अधिक की आयु के वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को आयकर रिटर्न भरने से छूट प्रदान की गयी है। टैक्स ऑडिट की लिमिट को 5 करोड से बढ़ाते हुए 10 करोड करने का प्रावधान किया गया है। जी.एस.टी. की प्रक्रिया को और ज्यादा सरल बनाया जावेगा। केन्द्र सरकार किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने के लक्ष्य के प्रति संकल्पित है। इसके लिए एम.एस.पी. को बढ़ाकर लागत का डेढ़ गुना करने के प्रावधान किये गये हैं। कृषि से संबंधित उत्पादों पर सैस लगाया जावेगा, जिससे प्राप्त राशि को किसानों के विकास हेतु उपयोग में लिया जावेगा। 1000 मण्डियों को ऑनलाइन आपस में जोडा जाने का प्रावधान भी इस बजट में किया गया है।करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह ने केंद्रीय आम बजट को बेहद हताशा भरा बताया है । उन्होंने कहा कि निजीकरण को बढ़ावा देना बेहद निराशाजनक भी है। इस बजट से राजस्थान को जो उम्मीदें थी, वो पूरी तरह से काफूर हो गई हैं। वहींरेल, एयरपोर्ट, फ्रंट कॉरिडोर, एलआईसी, सरकारी बैंक, बीपीसीएल जैसे सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र और सेना, रेलवे की ज़मीन को बेचने वाला कदम साफ नजर आ रहा है। जबकि, बेरोजगारी कम करने, आमदनी बढ़ाने, किसानों को सब्सिडी की जरूरत थी, वो भी नहीं दी गई है। ईआरसीपी कैनाल प्रोजेक्ट, जो कि पूर्वी राजस्थान को संजीवनी साबित होती, उसके बारे में भी कुछ नहीं कहा गया है।

