गंदगी से भरी मटकी फोड़ी, प्रदर्शन:मंडावरा रोड की कॉलोनियों के रास्ते में कीचड़, लोगों ने गंदगी से भरी मटकी फोड़ी, प्रदर्शन

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिन से नारकीय जीवन जी रहे लोगों ने सफाई व्यवस्था सही नहीं कराने पर दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए साफ-सफाई जरुरी है। इसके बावजूद नगर परिषद का सफाई व्यवस्था की ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं हैं। शहर के कई वार्डों में नालियों की नियमित सफाई नहीं हो रही है। रास्तों में कीचड़ व गंदगी के कारण आवागमन तो बाधित हो रहा है, साथ ही बीमारियां फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को अवगत कराने के बावजूद कोई ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने से लोगों में नाराजगी बनी हुई है। 15 दिन से नारकीय जीवन जी रहे मंडावरा क्षेत्र के लोगों के सब्र का बांध गुरुवार को फूट पड़ा। भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष गिर्राज मित्तल के नेतृत्व में नगरपरिषद पहुँच नारेबाजी करते हुए जमकर प्रदर्शन किया और तीन दिन में सफाई व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ नही करने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष गिर्राज मित्तल ने बताया कि मंडावरा रोड पर नालियों की कई वर्षों से सफाई नही हुई है।जिस कारण से नालियां कीचड़ से अटी पड़ी है।नालियों में कीचड़ भरे होने की वजह से 15 दिनों से गंदा पानी मंडावरा रोड की कई कॉलोनियों में जा रहा है।जिससे लोगों का घरों से निकलना भी दूभर हो गया है।कॉलोनियों में लगातार पानी भरे रहने से दुर्गंध पैदा हो गई है और मच्छर भी पनप गए है। जिससे मौसमी बीमारियां फैलने का खतरा भी उत्पन्न हो गया है। इस समस्या के लिये कई बार नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियों को अवगत करा दिया, लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ।कॉलोनियों में आवागमन के रास्ते अवरुद्ध होने और समाधान नही होने पर मंडावरा रोड के लोगों का गुरुवार को गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और दर्जनों लोग नगरपरिषद पहुंच गए।इस दौरान लोगों ने कीचड़ से भरी मटकी फोड़ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन किया।इसके साथ ही नगरपरिषद आयुक्त को तीन दिन में समस्या का समाधान नही होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी। इस मौके पर प्रदर्शन करने वालों में ब्रजेंद्र धाकड़,सतेंद्र चौधरी,सतेंद्र आर्य, शाकिर खान, अमित पंजाबी,राजेश गुप्ता,उमेश गुप्ता, गोपाल, अरुण चौधरी, राजू महावर, श्रीलाल वर्मा, रामेश्वर सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

