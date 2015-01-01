पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:नगर परिषद चुनाव : भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने ली कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक, कहा- जिताऊ व टिकाऊ को ही मिलेगा टिकट

करौली10 मिनट पहले
  • पार्षद पद के दावेदारों ने टिकट के लिए भाजपा पदाधिकारियों को दिए बायोडाटा

हिंडौन सिटी शहर की सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा की पहली बैठक गुरुवार को मंडावरा रोड पर बाबा पैलेस में हुई। इस दौरान भाजपा के संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच, नगर परिषद चुनाव के प्रभारी जीतेन्द्र गोठवाल, भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया, पूर्व विधायक राजकुमारी जाटव, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष हेमेन्द्र वशिष्ठ, शिवकुमार सैनी, महेन्द्र मीणा, वरिष्ठ नेता धर्मा डागुर सहित कई प्रमुख नेता उपस्थित रहे। इस मौके पर नगर परिषद चुनाव के प्रभारी एवं पूर्व संसदीय सचिव जीतेन्द्र गोठवाल से मीडियाकर्मियों ने सवाल पूछे, जिनका उन्होंने पूरी बेबाकी से जवाब दिया। खासतौर पर जब प्रभारी गोठवाल से पूछा गया कि पिछली बार सभापति के चुनाव में भाजपा अपना उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में नहीं उतार पाई और अधिकांश पार्षद 15 से 20 लाख रुपए में बिके, क्या इस बार भी ऐसे बिकाऊ पार्षदों को उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा। इस पर प्रभारी गोठवाल ने स्पष्ट शब्दों में कहा कि जिताऊ और टिकाऊ कार्यकर्ता को ही उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा।नगर परिषद चुनाव के भाजपा प्रभारी गोठवाल ने कहा कि हिण्डौन शहरी क्षेत्र में पांच वर्ष में विकास के कोई प्रमुख कार्य नहीं हुए हैं। शहर का यह दुर्भाग्य ही कहा जाएगा कि कांग्रेस का विधायक होने के बाद भी हिण्डौन में विकास के कोई प्रमुख कार्य नहीं हुए हैं। भाजपा की पूर्व विधायक राजकुमारी जाटव के कार्यकाल में 200 करोड़ की अमृत योजना में सीवरेज कार्य, 85 करोड की पेयजल योजना एवं 8 करोड़ की सड़कें स्वीकृत हुई थीं, जिनका लाभ हिण्डौन के लोगों को मिलेगा।जिला प्रभारी गोठवाल ने कहा कि आमजन के सुझावों के अनुसार ही उम्मीदवारों का निर्धारण किया जाएगा। भाजपा के संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें पता चला है कि पिछले चुनाव में कौन-कौन लोग 20 लाख में बिके थे। ऐसे बिकाऊ लोगों से शहर का विकास अवरूद्ध होता है। उन्होंने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि वे पूरी ईमानदारी व कर्मठता से कार्य करते हुए नगर परिषद में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाएं। पूर्व विधायक राजकुमारी जाटव ने भी कहा कि कांग्रेस शासन वाली नगर परिषद में पूरे पांच वर्ष मैनेज का कार्य करते हुए जमकर भ्रष्टाचार किया गया, जिससे शहर को विकास से दूर रखा गया। पार्टी नेता धर्मा डागुर ने भी कहा कि ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी को इस बार शहर में किसी भी हाल में हावी नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। कार्यकर्ताओं को जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया, राजेन्द्र शेखपुरा, हरबीर बेनीवाल, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष हेमेन्द्र वशिष्ठ, महेन्द्र मीना, शिवकुमार सैनी, जिला महामंत्री अनिल गोयल, पूर्व चेयरमैन अजय मित्तल, गायत्री देवी आदि नेताओं ने भी संबोधित किया। संचालन ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता ढिंढोरा वाले व ललित शर्मा ने किया। बैठक में मंडल अध्यक्ष जगदीश शर्मा, बलवीर चतुर्वेदी, पूर्व चेयरमैन गायत्री कोली, ओमप्रकाश ढिंढोरा, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष दिलीप गुप्ता, ललित शर्मा,अजय मित्तल, विक्रम पाल सिंह,महेंद्र मीणा, हरवीर बेनीवाल, रामेश्वर धाकड़,अनिल गोयल, महिला प्रकोष्ठ की डॉ. हेमलता गोयल, शिव कुमार सैनी, अतरुपसिह ताजपुर, बबली चतुर्वेदी,जुगल चतुर्वेदी आदि मौजूद रहे। संबोधन के बाद नगर परिषद चुनाव के प्रभारी जीतेन्द्र गोठवाल ने चुनाव के दावेदारों से टिकट के लिए आवेदन लिए।

