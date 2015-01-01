पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पालिका चुनाव:पालिका चुनाव : कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में दावेदारों ने विधायक को सौंपे बायोडाटा

करौली11 मिनट पहले
टोडाभीम कस्बे के रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर विधायक कार्यालय पर विधायक पृथ्वीराज मीना की अध्यक्षता में पालिका चुनावों को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में पार्षद पद के संभावित दावेदारों ने बायोडाटा पेश किए गए। क्षेत्रीय विधायक पृथ्वीराज मीना ने कांग्रेस पार्टी के पालिका कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आम सहमति से टिकिट वितरित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने ने कहा कि हम एक जुट होकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे और हम किसी भी कीमत पर टोडाभीम पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाएंगे। अभी तक टोडाभीम में कांग्रेस के ही पालिका अध्यक्ष बनते रहे हैं और इस बार भी कांग्रेस का ही अध्यक्ष बनेगा। कांग्रेस पार्टी के पालिका क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व मंत्री रामस्वरूप मीना ने कहा कि सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता एक जुट होकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे और हम किसी भी कीमत पर टोडाभीम पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाएंगे। बैठक में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व टिकटार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि टोडाभीम हमेशा से ही कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा है और यहां कई बार कांग्रेस के पालिका अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष बनाए गए हैं जो कांग्रेस पार्टी का स्वर्णिम इतिहास रहा है और हम सब मिलकर अबकी बार भी पालिका अध्यक्ष निर्विरोध बनाएंगे। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को एकजुट होकर विधायक का साथ देना होगा और जिताऊ व टिकाऊ व पार्टी से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता को ही पार्टी का टिकिट दिया जावेगा। हमें भाजपा से सावधान रहना होगा पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को त्याग की भावना रखकर चुनाव लड़ना है और पार्टी को पालिका। रामनिवास चौधरी, मोहम्मद इसहाक, बब्बू राम जोशी, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सूरजभान मीना, नगर अध्यक्ष यासीन खान, रामस्वरूप अग्रवाल, लोहड़े राम, नेतराम बैरवा सहित दर्जनों पदाधिकारियों सहित पालिका क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता व टिकटार्थी उपस्थित रहे।

