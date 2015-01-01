पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समयबद्ध रूप से करें संपादित:प्रभारी अधिकारी चुनाव कार्य समयबद्ध रूप से करें संपादित

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्वार्थ सिहाग ने दिसंबर माह में होने वाले नगर निकाय के चुनावों के लिए प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त कर सभी को अपने-अपने प्रकोष्ठ के कार्य समयबद्ध रूप से पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिहाग ने बताया कि कानून व्यवस्था एवं मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकोष्ठ व चुनाव व्यवस्था के लिए समन्वयक का कार्य करने के लिए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर, मतदान दलों को गठन एवं प्रशिक्षण के लिए अनिल जैन एवं वी.पी. सिंह, वाहन व्यवस्था के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार, परिवहन अधिकारी धर्मपाल आशीवाल, स्टोर व्यवस्था व पीओएल के लिए जिला रसद अधिकारी रामसिंह मीना व प्रर्वतन अधिकारी अनिल कुमार शर्मा, सांख्यिकी सूचना एवं संप्रेषण के लिए मुख्य आयोजना अधिकारी रामराज मीना व सहायक निदेशक ओमप्रकाश मीना को नियुक्त किया है। इसी प्रकार लेखा प्रकोष्ठ के लिए जिला कोषाधिकारी भरत लाल मीना एवं अवधेश कुमार शर्मा, भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ के लिए मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी राजेन्द्र सिंह चारण, के के शर्मा, दिनेश चंद मीना व सुजीत कुमार जाटव, मतपत्रों का मुद्रण एवं वितरण के लिए भरत लाल मीना व एवं अवधेश कुमार शर्मा, ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ के लिए अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर व व्याख्याता महेश बाबू गुप्ता व एसीपी विनोद कुमार मीना, ईवीएम प्रकोष्ठ तैयारी के लिए संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, सामान्य व्यवस्था प्रकोष्ठ जैसे मतगणना स्थल, प्रशिक्षण स्थल, मतदान सामग्री वितरण एवं संग्रहण स्थल तथा पेयजल व सफाई की व्यवस्था के लिये जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी राजेंद्र सिंह चारण को व तहसीलदार करौली, हिंडौन व टोडाभीम, सहायक अभियंता सानिवि करौली, हिंडौन व टोडाभीम को प्रभारी अधिकारी व सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।उन्हांेने बताया कि इसी प्रकार प्रचार प्रसार व मीडिया प्रकोष्ठ के लिए सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क अधिकारी धर्मेंद्र कुमार मीना व सहायक जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ब्रजेश त्रिवेदी, मतदान दलों को मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुविधाओं के लिए मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद व तहसीलदार करौली, हिंडौन व टोडाभीम, मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी करौली, हिंडौन व टोडाभीम, आदर्श आचार संहिता पालना के लिए महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के उपनिदेशक प्रभातीलाल जाट व बाल अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक रामनिवास यादव को नियुक्त किया है।इसी प्रकार पर्यवेक्षक प्रकोष्ठ के लिए सहायक वाणिज्य कर आयुक्त महेश गुप्ता व जिला आबकारी अधिकारी, डाक मतपत्र व ईडीसी प्रकोष्ठ के लिए संबंधित रिटर्निंग व सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, वीडियोग्राफी कार्य के लिए मुख्य कार्यकारी व अधिशाषी अभियंता प्रकाश चंद मीना, कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सीएमएचओ डॉ.दिनेश चंद मीना व संबंधित नगर निकाय के बीसीएमएचओ, जोन का गठन एवं रूट चार्ट के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी करौली देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार व कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार दिनेश मीना, दिव्यांग मतदाताओं को मतदान में सहायता प्रकोष्ठ के लिए संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की सहायक निदेशक रिंकी किराड़ को प्रभारी अधिकारी व सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें