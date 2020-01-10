पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन आवेदन:छात्रवृति के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 31 अक्टूबर तक

करौली13 घंटे पहले
केन्द्रीय प्रवर्तित पोस्ट मैट्रिक एवं मैरिट कम मीन्स ऑनलाइन छात्रवृत्ति योजना के लिए अल्पसंख्यक विभाग द्वारा 31 अक्टूबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं।जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी श्यामलाल मीणा ने बताया कि संस्था में अध्ययनरत जिन विद्यार्थियों को वर्ष 2019-20 में छात्रवृति योजना का लाभ मिला है वह सभी विद्यार्थी सत्र 2020-21 के लिए आवेदन नवीनीकरण कराएं जिससे उन्हें भी शत प्रतिशत लाभ मिल सके। उन्होंने बताया कि आवेदनकर्ताओं को आवेदन फार्म में स्वयं की आधार कार्ड संख्या का अंकन करना आवश्यक होगा। इसके अभाव में फार्म प्रमाणित नहीं हो सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2020-21 में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय कि जिन शिक्षण संस्थाओं का नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल पर अभी तक पंजीयन नहीं हुआ है, वह सभी संस्थाएं जिला कार्यालय में आकर संस्था का पंजीयन कराएं और जिन संस्थाओं द्वारा अभी नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल पर केवाईसी डिटेल अपडेट नहीं किया वह शीघ्र अपडेट कराएं। इसके अभाव में कोई भी पात्र विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन से वंचित रहता है तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी संस्था प्रधान की होगी।राजकीय महाविद्यालय करौली के प्राचार्य डा.ज्ञानेश्वर मीणा ने बताया कि अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लिए पोस्ट मैट्रिक व मैरिट-कम-मीन्स छात्रवृति के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 31 अक्टूबर तक कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय (मुस्लिम/बौध/पारसी/जैन/सिक्ख) वर्ग के राजकीय महाविद्यालय करौली के नियमित छात्र/ छात्राएं अंतिम तिथि से पहले विभागीय साइट से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदक ऑनलाइन भरे आवेदन की हार्ड कापी मय दस्तावेज अपनी संस्था में अन्तिम दिनांक से पूर्व छात्रवृति से संबंधित सह/सहायक आचार्य को अनिवार्य रूप से जमा कराएं।

