पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फसल में कीट का प्रकोप:सरसों की फसल में कीट का प्रकोप, किसान फिर से बुआई को मजबूर

करौली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ढहरिया क्षेत्र में अंकुरित सरसों की फसल में कीट लग जाने से किसान चिंतित नजर आ रहे है। कीट द्वारा अंकुरित पौधा को चट कर नष्ट किया जा रहा है। जिससे किसानों के खेत खाली होते जा रहे है। इसके चलते किसान फिर से खेतों की बुआई करने को मजबूर है। इससे किसानों को अतिरिक्त आर्थिक भार सहने के साथ फसल भी पछेती हो रही है। ढहरिया के किसान भरत लाल मीना, अशोक मीना, मनोहरी लाल मीना, भीम मीना, कमल मेडिया, चौथी मीना ने बताया कि 15-20 दिन पूर्व ही इस साल बारिश कम होने की वजह से सरसों की फसल की बुआई की थी। सरसों के पौधे के अंकुरित होते ही आरा मक्खी व पेंटेड भग नामक कीट लग गया। सरसों के अंकुरित पौधे को कीट चट कर नष्ट कर रहा है। कीट के प्रकोप से कई खेतों की अंकुरित फसल नष्ट हो जाने से खेत खाली ही रह गये है। कीट की समस्या को लेकर क्षेत्र के किसान बेहद परेशान है। फसल के नष्ट हो जाने से किसानों को फिर से बुआई करनी पड़ रही है। महंगे खाद्य व बीज खरीदकर खेतों में बुआई की थी। लेकिन अंकुरित होते ही कीट चट कर रहा है। किसान खेत खाली नहीं रहे इस मजबूरी में पुन: बुआई करने को मजबूर है। उन्होंने बताया कि इससे पहले कोरोना महामारी, उसके बाद बारिश की कमी अब कट्टा नामक कीट से परेशान है।इससे उन्हें इस साल आर्थिक संकट झेलना पड़ेगा। माड़ क्षेत्र में सरसो को काला सोना के नाम से जाना जाता है। लेकिन इस साल रोग के चलते सरसों की बम्पर पैदावार नहीं हो सकेगी।
बारिश की कमी से प्रकोप नादौती सहायक कृषि अधिकारी राम सिंह मीना व तिमावा कृषि पर्यवेक्षक कैलाश चन्द्रवाल ने बताया कि बारिश कमी के कारण सरसों की फसल में आरा मक्खी व पेंटेड बग़ नामक रोग का प्रकोप है। किसान बीज उपचारित कर ही सरसों की फसल की बुआई करें। कीट का प्रकोप होने पर क्यूनालफास, मिथाइल पैरामिन व फेन वेलरेड का 25 किलों प्रति हेक्टेयर पाउडर का भुरकाव करने की सलाह दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें