गुर्जर आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने की गुहार लगाई:सर्व समाज के लोगों ने गुर्जर आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने की गुहार लगाई

करौली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम के नाम एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

दिन से चल रहे गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन को लेकर आमजन को हो रही परेशानियों को लेकर सर्व समाज के लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कार्यवाहक उपखंड अधिकारी दुर्गालाल को ज्ञापन देकर गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने की मांग की है।सर्व समाज के लेखेंद्र चौधरी, विक्रम सिंह तोमर, महेश वरगमां सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को दिए ज्ञापन में बताया कि गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते सर्व समाज को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि आंदोलन के चलते जहां यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभावित है वहीं गत 9 दिन से इंटरनेट सेवाएं पूरी तरह बंद है। जिससे इससे जुडे ऑनलाईन क्लासेज व्यवस्था पूरी तरह ठप है। जिससे विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ हो रहा है।उन्होंने बताया कि क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों युवा देश के दूर दराज के क्षेत्रों में आईटी क्षेत्र में नौकरियां करते हैं, लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप के चलते ये युवा मार्च माह से घर पर ही रहकर इंटरनेट के माध्यम से वर्क टू होम कर रहे हैं।इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से युवा, व्यापारियों व आमजन के साथ केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार को काफी नुकसान हो रहा है। जिसका प्रभाव आम जनता पर देखने को मिल रहा है। सर्व समाज के लोगों ने सरकार व प्रशासन से गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन का शीघ्र निस्तारण करने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में भगवान सिंह, कृष्णमोहन, पूरणसिंह, पालसिंह, डां.अमीर खान, पार्षद शकील, नासिर, सलाम खान, मोहम्मद सकील, देवीसिंह, अतीक खान, प्रदीप, धीरज, अजमत खान, अनिल, पंकज, लाला पंडित, हरिचरण, महेंद्र फुलवाड़ा, महेश्वर, लियाकत सहित कई लोग शामिल थे।

