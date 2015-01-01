पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासिक बैठक:कार्मिक अपने कार्य के प्रति सजग रहे

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • करौली ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ ने कहा- लंबित पेडेंसी निपटाए

शहर के एएनएम ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में सोमवार को करौली ब्लाॅक की मासिक समीक्षा बैठक हुई।बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए सीएमएचओ डाॅ. दिनेश चंद मीना ने कहा कि सभी कार्मिक अपने कार्य के प्रति सजग रहे, लम्बित पेंडेंसी निपटाते हुए सेवाओं के प्रदायगी मे प्रगति लाएं। उन्होंने आरएसबाई की पेंडेंसी को समय रहते निपटाने के निर्देशित कर दवाओं को अवधिपार होने से बचाने के लिए समय-समय पर संस्था पर सब स्टोर व डीडीसी निरीक्षण की जरूरत जताई। नीति आयोग में स्वास्थ्य सूचकांकों में विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत बताते हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन के दौरान एएनएम की ओर से विजिट की अति आवश्यकता बताई। वहीं पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर की ओर से जांच प्रक्रिया समझाई। उन्होंने एएनसी सेवाओं में गुणवत्ता लाने व होम डिलेवरी होने पर कारण व स्पष्टीकरण के लिए एएनएम को पाबंद किया। प्रत्येक सब सेंटर पर निशुल्क दवाओं की सूची चस्पा करने, आवंटित नसबंदी केसों में लक्ष्य प्राप्ति, अंतरा इंजेक्शन की प्रधानता सुनिश्चित करने, ई औषधी पर पर्चियों की लाइन लिस्टिंग सहित सेक्टर बैठक को गुणवत्तापूर्ण बनाने के व चिकित्साधिकारी को कोल्ड चैन का साप्ताहिक निरीक्षण कर खामियों को दूर करने और ओपन वायल पॉलिसी की शत-प्रतिशत पालना सुनिश्चित के निर्देश दिए। बीसीएमओ डाॅ. जयंतीलाल मीना ने ब्लाॅक की योजनावार प्रगति रखते हुए न्यून प्रगति की स्थिति से प्रत्येक सेक्टर को अवगत कराया। बीपीएम मुकेश चतुर्वेदी सेक्टरवाइज स्थिति के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान सीएचसी-पीएचसी प्रभारी, आईईसी समन्वयक लखनसिंह लोधा, डीसी बालकृष्ण बसंल,एलएचवी, महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता व कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर आदि उपस्थित थे।

