  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Karauli
  • Police Accused Of Giving Protection To Criminals After Killing Young Man, Family Members Sitting On Tracks, Delhi Mumbai Railroad Jammed For 6 Hours

हत्यारो को संरक्षण देने का आरोप:युवक की हत्या के बाद पुलिस पर अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप, पटरियों पर बैठे परिजन, दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलमार्ग 6 घंटे तक जाम

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • छोटी उदेई गांव में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े 18 वर्षीय युवक को मारी थी गोली

गंगापुर सिटी पीलौदा थाना क्षेत्र के छोटी उदेई गांव में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े एक 18 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के बाद दूसरे दिन भी न शव का पोस्टमार्टम हो पाया न अंतिम संस्कार। मामले में पुलिस पर अनदेखी और अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाते हुए मृतक की मां, बहिन सहित अन्य परिजन छोटी उदेई स्टेशन के पास दिल्ली मुंबई मुख्य रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठ गए। इससे इस रेलमार्ग पर गाड़ियाें का संचालन ठप हो गया। देर शाम सवाई माधोपुर के कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिय़ा, एसपी सुधीर चौधरी छोटी उदेई पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों व राज्यसभा सांसद डा. किरोड़ीलाल मीणा से बात की। शाम करीब सात बजे वार्ता में सहमति बनी और परिजन ट्रैक से हट गए। हालांकि सवा सात बजे तक ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू नहीं हो पाया था।सवारी और माल गाड़ियाें को रोका:रेलमार्ग जाम होने के कारण मुंबई अमृतसर स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल को छोटी उदेई स्टेशन से पहले ही रोक दिया गया, हालांकि कुछ ही देर बाद इस ट्रेन को वापस गंगापुर स्टेशन पहुंचाया गया। इसी प्रकार निजामुद्दीन कोटा जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस व संपर्क क्रांति को भरतपुर और मुंबई मुजफ्फरपुर अवध एक्सप्रेस को सवाई माधोपुर स्टेशनों पर रोका गया है। इस मार्ग से निकल रही करीब तीन दर्जन माल गाड़ियाें को भी गंगापुर, सवाई माधोपुर, भरतपुर, कोटा और आसपास के स्टेशनों पर रोक दिया गया।मामला क्या: सोमवार को छोटी उदेई निवासी वीकेश मीणा (18) को कार और बाइकों पर सवार होकर आए कुछ बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी। वीकेश उस समय अपने घर की छत पर टहल रहा था। परिजन उसे अचेतावस्था में गंगापुर सामान्य चिकित्सालय ले गए जहां से उसे जयपुर रेफर किया लेकिन रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। परिजन शव को वापस गांव ले आए और मुख्य मार्ग पर चारपाई पर शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि दूसरे पक्ष के लोग काफी समय से उन्हें परेशान कर रहे हैं। ये अपराधी किस्म के लोग हैं जो पूर्व में परिवार के साथ 6 से ज्यादा बार हत्या के प्रयास, दुष्कर्म, मारपीट, लूटपाट आदि की वारदातें कर चुके हैं लेकिन राजनीतिक संरक्षण की वजह से पुलिस इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। इस मामले को लेकर राज्यसभा सांसद डाॅ. किरोड़ीलाल मीणा भी मंगलवार को छोटी उदेई पहुंचे थे और उन्होंने ट्रैक पर बैठे परिजनों को हटने के लिए समझाया लेकिन परिजन अपनी मांग पर अड़े रहे और ट्रैक से नहीं हटे।

