भर्ती परीक्षा:पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती लिखित परीक्षा : प्रथम पारी में 58 और द्वितीय में 80% अभ्यर्थियों ने दी परीक्षा

करौली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस की रही सख्ती, भरतपुर से आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को हो सकती है परेशानी

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2019 की लिखित परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई जिसमें प्रथम पारी में 58% एवं द्वितीय पारी में 80% परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रकाश चंद्र ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को प्रथम पारी में सुबह 9:00 से 11:00 तक राजकीय महाविद्यालय करौली में 624 परीक्षार्थियों में से 347 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे तथा 277 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

इसी प्रकार शिवा एकेडमी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल करौली 432 परीक्षार्थियों में से 255 उपस्थित 177 अनुपस्थित रहे तो स्वतंत्रता सेनानी चिरंजीलाल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल करौली में 432 परीक्षार्थियों में से 256 उपस्थित तथा 176 अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पारी के कुल 14 88 परीक्षार्थियों में से 856 ने परीक्षा दी तथा 632 अनुपस्थित रहे जिसमें उपस्थित परीक्षार्थियों का प्रतिशत 57.52 प्रतिशत तथा अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थियों का प्रतिशत 42.48 रहा। इसी प्रकार द्वितीय पारी में दोपहर बाद 3:00 से शाम 5:00 बजे तक राजकीय महाविद्यालय करौली में 624 परीक्षार्थियों में से 492 ने परीक्षा दी और 132 अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार शिवा एकेडमी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल करौली में 432 में से 355 उपस्थित और 77 अनुपस्थित रहे तो स्वतंत्रता सेनानी चिरंजीलाल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल करौली में 432 में से 337 उपस्थित एवं 95 अनुपस्थित रहे। द्वितीय पारी में कुल 14 88 परीक्षार्थियों में से 1184 ने परीक्षा दी तथा 304 अनुपस्थित रहे जिसमें उपस्थित परीक्षार्थियों का प्रतिशत 79.57व अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थियों का प्रतिशत 20.43 रहा। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुई। वही पुलिस अधीक्षक मृदुल कच्छावा ने परीक्षा शुरू होते ही तीनों परीक्षा केंद्रों का जायजा भी लिया।

आंदोलन से परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी
जिले में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर जयपुर एवं दोसा से परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देने निजी साधनों एवं बसों के माध्यम से करौली पहुंचे। ऐसे में भरतपुर जाने वाले तथा भरतपुर से करौली परीक्षा देने के लिए आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों में असमंजस बना हुआ है कि गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते रास्ते में जाम की स्थिति को देखते हुए उन्हें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि अभी तक इस तरह का कोई भी मामला सामने नहीं आया है।
अभ्यर्थी अपनी सुविधा अनुसार परीक्षा देने आ जा सकते हैं
भरतपुर परीक्षा देने जाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों एवं भरतपुर से करौली में परीक्षा देने के लिए आने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन में बयाना रोड पर जाम के चलते परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इसके लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय द्वारा पूर्व में ही प्रेस नोट जारी किया जा चुका है तथा पुलिस मुख्यालय द्वारा भी अभ्यर्थियों को सूचित किया जा चुका है। अभ्यर्थी अपनी सुविधा अनुसार परीक्षा देने जा सकते हैं और आ सकते हैं।
-मृदुल कच्छावा, पुलिस अधीक्षक, करौली

