बदमाशो की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस:सीसीटीवी फुटेज निकलवाकर तलाश में जुटी पुलिस, कार में आए थे बदमाश

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • 25 से अधिक एटीएम, लेकिन सुरक्षा गार्ड नहीं, बिना कार्ड लगे खुलते हैं गेट

हिंडौन सिटी शनिवार की मध्य रात शहर में डेढ़ किलोमीटर के दायरे में स्थित दो एटीएमों से लूट की गरज से आए बदमाशों ने असफल रहने पर दोनों एटीमों को आग लगाकर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया था। यही नहीं एटीएम के अंदर लगे सायरन को तोड़ने के साथ सीसीटीवी कैमरों पर कालिख पोत दी। इस घटना के बाद पुलिस ने बैंक प्रबंधन से सीसीटीवी फुटेज लेने के साथ आसपास की दुकानों से भी सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। जांच में प्रथम दृष्टया सामने आया है कि बदमाश लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए कार में सवार होकर आए थे और इनकी संख्या तीन से पांच हो सकती है। जबकि बदमाश एटीएम के कैश तक नहीं पहुंचे तो गुस्से में दोनों एटीएम मशीन को आग लगाकर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि दोनों एटीएमों में करीब 20 लाख की राशि रखी हुई थी, जो कि सुरक्षित बच गई। डीएसपी किशोरीलाल ने बताया पुलिस टीम गठितकर सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार बदमाशों की तलाश शुरु कर दी है।

गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम गठितडीएसपी किशोरीलाल ने बताया कि शनिवार की मध्य रात मोहननगर जैन मंदिर के पास पीएनबी बैंक का और दिलसुख की टाल के पास हिताची कंपनी के एटीएम से नकदी लूटने आए बदमाशों ने सफल नहीं होने पर आग लगा दी थी। पीएनबी बैंक के प्रबंधक की ओर से मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस ने एटीएम मशीन के पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज निकलवाई। जिसमें एक कार भी दिखाई दे रही है और तीन से पांच बदमाशों के होने की संभावना है। बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लबैंकों की निगरानी के लिए मात्र सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। पुलिस टीम गठित कर दी गई है।अॉनलाइन सुरक्षा के भरोसे एटीएमशहर में करीब 25 से अधिक एटीएम है,लेकिन एक-दो को छोड़ दे तो अधिकतर एटीएमांे पर सुरक्षा गार्ड नहीं हैं। बैंक प्रबंधकों का कहना रहा कि बैंक प्रबंधन की ओर से कुछ्र माह पहले सुरक्षा गार्ड हटाकर किसी कंपनी को ऑनलाइन निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी दे दी गई है।

