जीवित प्रमाण पत्र:डाक विभाग पेंशनर्स को 70 रुपए में घर पर ही उपलब्ध कराएगा जीवित प्रमाण पत्र

करौली5 घंटे पहले
डाक विभाग द्वारा अब सभी प्रकार के पेंशनर्स को घर बैठे ही 70 रुपए के शुल्क पर जीवित प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराएगा। इसके लिए पेंशनर्स को पोस्टमैन या पोस्टमास्टर से संपर्क करना पडेगा।डाक विभाग के अधीक्षक केके शर्मा ने बताया कि इस कोरोना काल में डाक विभाग द्वारा केन्द्र सरकार, राज्य सरकार हो या अन्य किसी भी संस्थान से पेंशन पाले वाले को अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करने के लिए घर से बाहर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। अब डाक विभाग उन्हें घर बैठे ही प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराएगा।उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए पेंशनर्स को शहरों में पोस्टमैन व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ब्रांच पोस्टमास्टर इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के जरिये उपलब्ध कराएंगे।उन्होंने बताया कि पेंशनर्स को इनसे संपर्क करके बैंक अथवा पोस्ट ऑफिस से लिंक अपना आधार नंबर, मोबाइल नं., पीपीओ नं., बैंक अथवा पोस्ट ऑफिस का खाता उपलब्ध कराना होगा। इसके साथ ही डाक विभाग द्वारा 70 रुपए का शुल्क लेकर घर बैठे ही जीवित प्रमाण पत्र उपलब्ध कराएगा।उन्होंने बताया कि यदि पेंशनर इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक में अपना खाता खुलवाता है तो पेंशन भी घर बैठे उपलब्ध करा दी जाएगी। इसके लिए टोलफ्री नं. 155299 या कार्यालय के दूरभाष नं. 07462-220393 पर भी संपर्क करसकते हैं।

